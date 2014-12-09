ROUND FIVE OF THE NATIONAL FINALS RODEO HAS MEN WITH ALLIANCE TIES EARNING MONEY

At the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas — after five nights of competition (Dec 4-8) — two young men with Alliance ties are in the money.

– Ryan Watkins of Bluff Dale, Texas – is competing in Tie Down Roping. Thus far, Ryan has earned $3,064. He did so last nigh by finishing in tie for sixth at 9.4 seconds. Ryan is a 1999 graduate of Alliance High School and is the son of Larry and Sandi Watkins of rural Alliance, and the brother of 1997 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Staci Watkins James, a 1994 AHS grad.

– Seth Brockman of Wheatland, WY – is competing in Steer Wrestling and has earned just over $19,000. Brockman failed to get in the money during the first three rounds,placed first in Sunday’s round, but was not in the money during Tuesday night’s steer wrestling competition. Seth is the son of 1969 Alliance St. Agnes Academy graduate Maureen Manning of Hemingford, who also served as Miss Rodeo Nebraska in 1971.

– Also at the National Finals Rodeo, Steven Dent of Mullen has earned just under $8,000 in bareback riding.

Round Six gets underway tonight at 8 pm MST on the CBS Sports Television Network.