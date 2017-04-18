Rosters For West Nebraska All Star Football

The players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 39th annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game. The 64 members of the all star football teams were nominated by their respective high school coach and selected by the all star coaches. Please note these rosters are subject to change.
Glen Lipska from Leyton High School will lead the West team. This is Coach Lipska’s second time serving as a coach in the game. He previously served as an assistant coach for the West team in 2009. The West assistant coaches are; Blake Beebout from Valentine High School, Cody Gamble from Leyton High School, and Jamie Slingsby from Chadron High School.
Ryan Jones from Maxwell High School will lead the East team in 2017. This will be Coach Jones’s second time coaching in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as an assistant coach for the East team in 2015. The East assistant coaches are; Jason Hale from Holdrege High School, Paul Heusinkvelt from Overton High School, and Mike Kozeal from Twin Loup High School.
The 2017 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff, NE. Game time is 7 p.m. MDT. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. In 2016, a total of $2,750 was donated to three local organizations.
WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR SPORTS
FOOTBALL ROSTERS
WEST TEAM
Player- High School
Brendan Brehmer, Alliance
Drew Brenner, Leyton
Marquis Burwell, Chadron
Cade Cappel, McCook
Josh Davis, Hershey
Isaac DeLosSantos, Scottsbluff
Noah Eklund, Valentine
Jerrod Fedorchick, Bridgeport
Bryson Fisher, Chase County
Jared Fulton, Valentine
Genaro Gurrola, Scottsbluff
Logan Hammond, Ogallala
Baylor Hellmuth, Hershey
Abe Hernandez, Mitchell
Eric Langan, McCook
Miles Langer, Perkins County
Max Lindgren, Ogallala
Alex Linneman, Sidney
Jacey Nutter, Sandhills
Kobe Paez, Scottsbluff
Denton Payne, Hemingford
Cade Pokorny, Sandhills
Colby Rezac, Ogallala
Dunncan Rogers, McCook
Gage Rolls, Alliance
Brendinh Sayaloune, Chadron
Steven Shields, Valentine
Derek Sis, Perkins County
Dakota Wallin, Chase County
Bryant Wilson, Alliance
James Wood, Hemingford
Mason Zorn, Garden County
Head Coach: Glen Lipska (Leyton)
Asst Coaches: Blake Beebout (Valentine)
Cody Gamble (Leyton)
Jamie Slingsby (Chadron)
EAST TEAM
Player- High School
Aaron Allison, North Platte St. Pat’s
Hunter Aul, South Loup
Christopher Borden, North Platte St. Pat’s
Tyler Buck, Holdrege
Ezekiel Derr, Cozad
Cade DiGiovann,i North Platte
Brady Dawson ,Southern Valley
Michael Gibbens ,Twin Loup
Klint Gill ,Cozad
Dawson Graham, Gothenburg
Cameron Griffis, Cozad
Alex Helms, Holdrege
Brice Hodson, Medicine Valley
Lane Knisley, North Platte St. Pat’s
Tristan Kociembu, Broken Bow
Luis Lam, Lexington
Lucas Lans, Southern Valley
Andrew Miller, Broken Bow
Lance Moore, Mullen
Matthew Neiman, Brady
Reece Peden, Cozad
Creighton Peterson, Bertrand
Patrick Peterson, Gothenburg
Brady Rohde, Ansley/Litchfield
Noah Royce, Gothenburg
Paul Sandoz, Twin Loup
Garett Schledewitz, Maxwell
Hunter Smith, Broken Bow
Jayden Songster, North Platte
Josh Thompson, Overton
Samuel Vinton, Mullen
Ben Wetovick, Cozad
Head Coach: Ryan Jones (Maxwell)
Asst Coaches: Jason Hale (Holdrege)
Paul Heusinkvelt (Overton)
Mike Kozeal (Twin Loup)