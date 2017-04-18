Rosters For West Nebraska All Star Football

The players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 39th annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game. The 64 members of the all star football teams were nominated by their respective high school coach and selected by the all star coaches. Please note these rosters are subject to change.

Glen Lipska from Leyton High School will lead the West team. This is Coach Lipska’s second time serving as a coach in the game. He previously served as an assistant coach for the West team in 2009. The West assistant coaches are; Blake Beebout from Valentine High School, Cody Gamble from Leyton High School, and Jamie Slingsby from Chadron High School.

Ryan Jones from Maxwell High School will lead the East team in 2017. This will be Coach Jones’s second time coaching in the West Nebraska All Star Game. He served as an assistant coach for the East team in 2015. The East assistant coaches are; Jason Hale from Holdrege High School, Paul Heusinkvelt from Overton High School, and Mike Kozeal from Twin Loup High School.

The 2017 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff, NE. Game time is 7 p.m. MDT. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. In 2016, a total of $2,750 was donated to three local organizations.

WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR SPORTS

FOOTBALL ROSTERS

WEST TEAM

Player- High School

Brendan Brehmer, Alliance

Drew Brenner, Leyton

Marquis Burwell, Chadron

Cade Cappel, McCook

Josh Davis, Hershey

Isaac DeLosSantos, Scottsbluff

Noah Eklund, Valentine

Jerrod Fedorchick, Bridgeport

Bryson Fisher, Chase County

Jared Fulton, Valentine

Genaro Gurrola, Scottsbluff

Logan Hammond, Ogallala

Baylor Hellmuth, Hershey

Abe Hernandez, Mitchell

Eric Langan, McCook

Miles Langer, Perkins County

Max Lindgren, Ogallala

Alex Linneman, Sidney

Jacey Nutter, Sandhills

Kobe Paez, Scottsbluff

Denton Payne, Hemingford

Cade Pokorny, Sandhills

Colby Rezac, Ogallala

Dunncan Rogers, McCook

Gage Rolls, Alliance

Brendinh Sayaloune, Chadron

Steven Shields, Valentine

Derek Sis, Perkins County

Dakota Wallin, Chase County

Bryant Wilson, Alliance

James Wood, Hemingford

Mason Zorn, Garden County

Head Coach: Glen Lipska (Leyton)

Asst Coaches: Blake Beebout (Valentine)

Cody Gamble (Leyton)

Jamie Slingsby (Chadron)

EAST TEAM

Player- High School

Aaron Allison, North Platte St. Pat’s

Hunter Aul, South Loup

Christopher Borden, North Platte St. Pat’s

Tyler Buck, Holdrege

Ezekiel Derr, Cozad

Cade DiGiovann,i North Platte

Brady Dawson ,Southern Valley

Michael Gibbens ,Twin Loup

Klint Gill ,Cozad

Dawson Graham, Gothenburg

Cameron Griffis, Cozad

Alex Helms, Holdrege

Brice Hodson, Medicine Valley

Lane Knisley, North Platte St. Pat’s

Tristan Kociembu, Broken Bow

Luis Lam, Lexington

Lucas Lans, Southern Valley

Andrew Miller, Broken Bow

Lance Moore, Mullen

Matthew Neiman, Brady

Reece Peden, Cozad

Creighton Peterson, Bertrand

Patrick Peterson, Gothenburg

Brady Rohde, Ansley/Litchfield

Noah Royce, Gothenburg

Paul Sandoz, Twin Loup

Garett Schledewitz, Maxwell

Hunter Smith, Broken Bow

Jayden Songster, North Platte

Josh Thompson, Overton

Samuel Vinton, Mullen

Ben Wetovick, Cozad

Head Coach: Ryan Jones (Maxwell)

Asst Coaches: Jason Hale (Holdrege)

Paul Heusinkvelt (Overton)

Mike Kozeal (Twin Loup)