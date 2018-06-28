Rose Marie Peters, 96, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Highland Park

Care Center in Alliance.

She was born February 12, 1922 in Rushville, NE to Stephen and Elizabeth

(Vandenberg) Peters.

Rose worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the medical records

department and continued at Box Butte General Hospital retiring in 1978.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was active in the Altar

Society in earlier years. She also belonged to Business and Professional

Women, R.S.V.P., Golden Age Club and various card clubs with her friends.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marion Peters of Stockton, CA along with

numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including LaVonne Peters of Alliance.

Her parents, two brothers, Lee and Louis and a sister-in-law preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic

Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m.

prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Holy Rosary Church, Highland Park Care Center or

to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.