Rose Marie Lorene Dobry, 89, of Alliance, passed away March 9, 2018, at Highland

Park Care Center.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 17th, 2018, at Calvary

Assembly of God Church with Pastor James Settle officiating. Burial will be in the

Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Assembly of God Church, or to a charity of

the donor’s choice.

Rose Marie was born January 2nd, 1929, in Gering, NE, the daughter of Paul

Joseph Loch, Jr. and Chloe Anna (Beaty) Loch. Her father was a blacksmith

and construction worker, so the family moved around Nebraska and eastern Iowa.

Because of this Rose lived and attended school in numerous places during her lifetime.

Rose was united in marriage to John Wertz in 1945, in Lincoln, NE. To this union

was born one daughter. This marriage later ended in divorce. Rosemarie was united

in marriage to James Dobry on September 10th, 1949, in Centerville, Iowa. To this

union were born four children. The majority of Rose’s life was spent working hard

in service to others. She worked in housekeeping at several Alliance motels, was a

custodian at both Alliance Middle School and High School, housekeeping at St.

Joseph Hospital and Gerontology Center, as a CNA for Home Health, and finally,

as a senior citizen, worked for other seniors through Handyman Services. Rosemarie

was devoted to her children and grandchildren and was always there to help them

whenever they needed her. She committed her life to the Lord at an early age and

loved and served Jesus with all her heart. She was a member of Calvary Assembly

of God Church here in Alliance, for many years.

Surviving are her children, Diana Dobry of Alliance, NE; Kristina (Larry) Zindel of

Moweaqua, IL; Bruce (Pat) Dobry of Alliance, NE; Frances (Roger) Young of Gordon,

NE; and, Marcella (Gary) Kreiling of Minatare, NE, her grandchildren, Justin

(Jenny) Zindel of Altoona, Iowa; Mindy (Mark) Masse of Beavercreek, Ohio; Sabrina

Gonzalez of Gordon, NE; Katy Dobry and fiancé Vinay of Charlotte, NC; Walker (Ashley)

Dobry of Morrill, NE; Melissa (Chris) Lally of Scottsbluff, NE; Heather (Aaron) Rutz

of Torrington, WY and her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Zindel, Mason Masse, Elliana

and Brailey Dobry, and Annora Rutz. She is also survived by her brother, Harold

(Mary Jo) Loch of Harrison, AR, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, James Dobry, her granddaughter,

Nikki Gonzalez, brother, Harlan Loch, and sister-in-law, JoAnn Loch.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the Good Samaritan Nursing Home and

Highland Park Care Center for the excellent care that our Mother received as a resident.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home, Alliance, has been entrusted with the care and service

arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.batesgould.com.