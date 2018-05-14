Rookie baffles Rockies bats; Orioles score 17 in rout of Rays

Pedro Peralta cries every time his son Freddy pitches, and watching him make his major league debut was certain to bring tears.

Young Freddy made sure they were tears of joy.

Peralta took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning of his first big league start and set a Milwaukee rookie record with 13 strikeouts, leading the Brewers over the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Sunday.

It became a memorable Mother’s Day for Pedro, Peralta’s mother, Octavia, and his girlfriend, Maritza, who came to Colorado expecting to watch him pitch professionally for the first time at Triple-A Colorado Springs. But a stomach illness forced Chase Anderson to miss his Saturday start against the Rockies, and Peralta’s start for the Sky Sox was scratched so he could pitch for the Brewers on Sunday.

The news brought more tears for Pedro.

“I know he cries a lot,” Peralta said. “Like (Saturday), when I told him what was going on, he started crying.”

A 21-year-old right-hander who was 5-1 this season at Colorado Springs, Peralta (1-0) didn’t allow a hit until David Dahl hit a sharp single to center with one out in the sixth. Peralta froze Charlie Blackmon on a 92 mph fastball for a called third strike and was replaced by Matt Albers.

As he walked off the mound, the enormity of the moment nearly overcame him.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I did it. I’m here,'” he said. “I almost started to cry. Almost.”

Peralta walked two in 5 2/3 innings and left after 98 pitches. He broke the Brewers rookie strikeouts record of 12 shared by Teddy Higuera (1985), Juan Nieves (1986), Cal Eldred (1992) and Steve Woodard (1997).

His 13 strikeouts are the fourth-most in major league debuts and the most since Washington’s Stephen Strasburg had 14 on June 8, 2010, according to the Brewers.

“He got his emotions out in the first three pitches and kept getting better,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “You could see by the swings they weren’t comfortable with the fastball.”

Peralta struck out Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story in order in both the second and fourth innings. Colorado loaded the bases in the third on a fielding error by third baseman Travis Shaw and two walks before Blackmon grounded out.

“His stuff was on point tonight,” Colorado’s Tony Wolters said. “I swung at some pitches and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I hit that?’ It just keeps cutting. Yeah, he’s a good pitcher.”

Jon Gray (4-5) gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

“I feel like I had good stuff. Just didn’t locate very well,” Gray said. “I feel like I couldn’t command my fastball.”

Shaw and Jesus Aguilar homered for the Brewers, who opened a 7-0 lead by the sixth.

Tyler Saladino’s RBI double and Christian Yelich’s two-run single built a three-run lead in the second, Shaw made it 4-0 in the third with his ninth homer, and Aguilar hit a three-run homer against Harrison Musgrave in the sixth.

Wolters homered in the seventh against Albers, and Dahl hit a two-run drive in the eighth off Dan Jennings.

WHIFFLE BALL

Colorado batters struck out 60 times during the six-game homestand, including 15 in Sunday’s loss, which means they made 38.5 percent of their outs without putting the ball in play.

“We’re not happy about that. We got to make sure that those strikeouts totals come down for sure,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It’s not something that we’re going to stand for as we move forward.”

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (2-3, 3.09) will open a three-game series in Arizona on Monday night.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-1, 4.23) starts a three-game series in San Diego on Monday night.

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

Sean Newcomb allowed no runs for the third start in a row and gave up only one hit in six innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Sunday. Newcomb, who is 4-1, has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings and last allowed a run on April 26.

Brian Anderson’s double in the second inning was the lone hit off the left-hander, who has given up five hits total in his past three starts. Newcomb walked four, struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.51. Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino came on after the first two batters singled in the ninth. He gave up a three-run pinch-hit homer to Justin Bour with one out, then retired the next two batters for his seventh save in eight chances, completing a four-hitter.

— Mark Reynolds homered twice in his first game with Washington, lifting the Nationals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 to complete a four-game sweep. Reynolds had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He homered off Zack Godley in the sixth inning, then broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run shot off Archie Bradley in the eighth after the Diamondbacks rallied with a three-run seventh.

— Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 while pitching three-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Zack Cozart got a walk-off RBI single in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Ohtani had another impressive outing in his sixth big-league start, but the Angels’ two-way sensation was denied his fourth victory when he left after walking Logan Morrison on nine pitches in the seventh.

— Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto homered, and the last-place Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 for their first four-game sweep of the Dodgers since the Big Red Machine accomplished the feat in August 1976. The defending NL champion Dodgers finished a 1-5 homestand and have lost seven of eight.

— Giancarlo Stanton went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, sending Luis Severino and the New York Yankees to a 6-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics after a long rain delay. Severino struck out seven in six innings as New York won for the 19th time in 22 games to remain tied with rival Boston for the best record in the majors at 28-12.

— J.D. Martinez homered and had three RBIs, Mookie Betts had two hits and made a sensational diving catch, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. Martinez’s 10th homer this season was a two-run shot in the first inning off right-hander Joe Biagini.

— Corey Kluber became the American League’s first six-game winner as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 11-2. The reigning Cy Young Award winner gave up two unearned runs in seven innings, scattering eight hits. Kluber (6-2) was backed by four hits from Yan Gomes, including a three-run homer.

—Jose Iglesias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 5-4 victory over Seattle. Niko Goodrum homered and had three hits for the Tigers. His single in the ninth allowed JaCoby Jones to advance to third with nobody out, and Iglesias followed with a single up the middle off Juan Nicasio.

— Matt Davidson hit a solo homer and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, helping the Chicago White Sox salvage the finale of their weekend series against the crosstown Cubs with a 5-3 win. The White Sox stopped a seven-game slide and became the last major league team to reach 10 wins.

— Joey Rickard had his first big league multihomer game and drove in four runs following his recall from the minor leagues, and the Baltimore Orioles scored their most runs in three years in a 17-1 rout over the Tampa Bay Rays. Baltimore won consecutive series for the first time this season..

— Dallas Keuchel allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 6-1. Keuchel struck out eight and walked one, lowering his ERA from 3.53 to 3.10. Houston’s starters have the top three ERAs in the American League led by Justin Verlander at a major league-best 1.21.

— Gorkys Hernandez homered off Ivan Nova to spark a five-run sixth inning, Nick Hundley added a three-run drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 to stop a season-high six game-losing streak.

— New York’s Jacob deGrom lasted just one inning in his return from the disabled list, and pinch-hitter Nick Williams had a go-ahead, three-run homer off Paul Seward in the sixth inning that carried the Philadelphia Phillies over the Mets 4-2. DeGrom needed 45 pitches to get through a scoreless and hitless first, which included 20 foul balls. New York said he was removed as a precaution.

— Clayton Richard matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in eight strong innings for his first win in more than a month, and the San Diego Padres beat struggling Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 to salvage a split of their four-game series.