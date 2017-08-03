Roncalli Wins Class B Senior Baseball Championship

Omaha Roncalli, also known as Mainelli Mechanical Pride, finished an impressive run through the Class B Senior State Baseball Tournament with a 10-1 win over Nebraska City Wednesday, at Bower-Shankland Field in Alliance. Roncalli went 5-0 through the tournament, outscoring their opponents 46-5, with wins over McCook, Nebraska City, Wahoo, Gering and then defeated Nebraska City for a second time, in the Championship game. Nebraska City finished 3-2 with wins over Blair, Alliance and Wahoo to advance to the title game. Western Nebraska was represented by Alliance, who hosted the tournament and finished 1-2 and Area 7 Champion Gering, who went 2-2.