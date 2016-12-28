Ronald “Ron” Aschwege, 82

Funeral services for Ronald “Ron” Aschwege of Crawford, Nebraska will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crawford with Reverend James Rockhill officiating. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Ron passed away on December 24, 2016 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

Mr. Aschwege was born on December 13, 1934 in Crawford, Nebraska.

He was 82.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department Building Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

