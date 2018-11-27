Rollover west of Alliance sends three juveniles to BBGH

Three Alliance juveniles were transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover west of Alliance Monday afternoon.



According to Box Butte County Deputy Preston Walls, deputies and emergency medical staff responded to a rollover accident with a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee west of Alliance on Nance Road, approximately .6 miles west of County Road 62.

The juvenile driver told authorities he was driving too fast for road conditions at 60 mph, Walls said. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, slid and rolled one and a half times–striking a utility pole on the passenger side of the vehicle, he said. The vehicle came to a rest on the roof.

“All three occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and transported to Box Butte General Hospital for treatment of injuries,” Walls said.

All three have been released from the hospital.

Panhandle Rural Electric Membership Association assisted with work around the power pole for approximately an hour and a half. No alcohol or drugs were involved in this accident, Walls said, and no names are being released.