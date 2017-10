According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, around 5:30am Monday morning there was a one-vehicle rollover on Madison and County Road 71. The vehicle was westbound on Madison, lost control, went into the north ditch, and rolled on its top.  The vehicle was driven by 20-year-old William Grant. Mowry says no alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident. Grant did not require medical attention.