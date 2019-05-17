Rollover accident north of Alliance leaves one dead

A rollover accident north of Alliance has claimed the life of a Chadron man.



According to Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol, “at approximately 6:30 a.m. May 16, a Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 385 six miles north of Alliance when it missed a curve and rolled.”

Daniel Hunt, 20, of Chadron was transported to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance. He was pronounced deceased.

Hunt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, said Thomas.

The crash remains under investigation.