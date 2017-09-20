Rollover Accident At Scottsbluff Walmart

According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, on Wednesday at 10:09am a rollover accident was reported at the Walmart located at 3322 Ave I. A Honda CRV driven by Linda Stott age 67 of Scottsbluff was south bound in the Walmart parking lot. A Ford Taurus driven by Amber Cole age 26 of Scottsbluff was east bound in the parking lot. The two vehicles collided in the south east corner of the lot. The collision caused the Honda CRV to rollover on its top and spin 180 degrees. Stott was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance. No citations have been issued at this time. Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire, and Valley Ambulance all responded.