Roger Wayne Sterner, 54, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center.

The son of Jack W. and Shirley J. (Schwaderer) Sterner was born in Omaha, NE to February 16, 1963.

He grew up on a ranch near Angora, NE and graduated from Alliance High School. For many years he worked in highway construction for Voss Construction Company.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Sterner of Alliance, his sister, Jean Marie Sterner of Denver, CO, aunts and uncles, Lee and Lonnie Schwaderer of Nampa, ID, Becky and Alan Dick of Price, UT and Mary Schwaderer of Lincoln and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Eustis and Beulah Sterner and Emil and Rita Schwaderer and his aunts, Edna Hayes, Ann Donovan and Helen Burton, and his uncle, Jim Schwaderer.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Russell Saito. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in care of the family to 2624 Laramie Drive, Alliance, NE 69301 for a later designation.

