Rodriguez keys CSC’s sixth win, 77-71 over New Mexico Highlands

After New Mexico Highlands sank a long 3-pointer off the glass with three seconds remaining to tie the score at 65-65, the Chadron State College’s women’s basketball team pulled out a 77-71 victory in overtime at home Saturday night.

Coach Janet Raymer said that while her team struggled at times and trailed most of the game, the Eagles continued to play hard and executed the offense well near the end of regulation and in overtime.

Chadron State made its final five field goal attempts in regulation and Letty Rodriguez added two free throw with 22 seconds remaining to put the Eagles ahead 65-62. But Jacinda Woodruff’s last-hope 3-point attempt that appeared to be off-course glanced off the backboard and into the hoop to bring on overtime.

The Eagles were five of nine from the field in overtime with Kylah Collins making a pair of layups, Rodriguez one and Erin Graham and Keeley Pearce each nailing treys to clinch the outcome.

Both teams had four players score in double figures. Rodriguez led the Eagles with 16 points, Kalli Feddersen tallied 15, Kylah Collins 14 and Erin Graham 11. Pearce also had a season-high nine.

Kaelin Shaffer paced Highlands with 16 points, Ari Baca added 14, Ida Valencia 13 and Woodruff 12. The Cowgirls were 10 of 20 from 3-point range and CSC just seven of 25.

Feddersen also grabbed 13 rebounds and had five assists, both game-highs. Mele Tupouata collected 12 rebounds for the New Mexico team.

The win improved the Eagles’ record to 6-12 overall and 6-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Cowgirls are 2-16 and 1-13.

With seven to play, the Chadron State women remain a game and a half behind Black Hills State for the eighth and final RMAC Tournament position. The ninth team, South Dakota Mines, is a half game ahead with Colorado Christian tied for 10th with the Eagles.