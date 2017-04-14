Rockies Write Winning Story on Trevor’s Homerun

Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and five Colorado pitchers combined on a five-hitter in the Rockies’ 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants Thursday night.

Colorado starter Jon Gray left with a re-aggravated toe injury after allowing one hit in three scoreless innings. Chris Rusin (1-0) pitched the next 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. Adam Ottavino got four straight outs, Mike Dunn got one more and Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his sixth straight save this season.

Gray originally hurt the big toe on his left foot during spring training. It was unclear whether he reinjured the toe during this game, and the Rockies did not immediately say whether he’ll miss his next start.

Story’s first home run of the season came with two outs in the fourth inning against Giants starter Madison Bumgarner (0-2), who allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out eight.

The New York Mets own a share of the National League’s best record at 7-3 after earning a marathon win at Miami.

Travis d’Arnaud led off the top of the 16th inning with a home run to send the Mets to their fifth straight win, 9-8 over the Marlins. D’Arnaud also laced a bases-loaded triple for the Mets, who also got two more home runs from Yoenis Cespedes in consecutive at-bats. Cespedes has homered five times in his last three games.

New York gave up a first-inning grand slam to Marcell Ozuna, blew a 7-4 lead and had a potential tying run thrown out at the plate before Michael Conforto knotted the score with an eighth-inning double.

Ozuna came close to winning it for the Marlins, but his long drive to center was hauled in by Juan Lagares at the warning track to end the game.

— Brett Anderson stranded seven runners over five innings and Albert Almora Jr. made a pair of outstanding catches against the ivy to help the Cubs blank the Dodgers, 4-0 at Wrigley Field. Anderson gave up three hits and four walks against his ex-team before handing it over to the Chicago bullpen, which tossed three-hit ball the rest of the way. Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell each hit their first home run of the season to help Anderson improve to 2-0.

— Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch and Matt Davidson added a three-run while the White Sox erupted for five runs in the first inning of a 10-4 pounding of the Indians in Cleveland. Avisail Garcia was 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Chicago took the rubber match of the three-game set. Josh Tomlin was rocked for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings to send the American League champs to their fifth loss in six games.

— The Twins avoided a three-game sweep and improved to 6-3 by belting three home runs and roughing up Jordan Zimmermann and Anibal Sanchez in an 11-5 drubbing of the Tigers in Detroit. Max Kepler and Miguel Sano slammed three-run homers and Robbie Grossman added a two-run shot to back Phil Hughes, who allowed four runs while pitching into the sixth inning. Sanchez allowed two of Zimmermann’s inherited runners to score and was torched for six runs in just 1 1/3 innings.

— Milwaukee cooled off Cincinnati as Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered off Bronson Arroyo to lead the Brewers past the Reds, 5-1. Jimmy Nelson gave up one run on five hits and no walks in seven innings to get the win. Arroyo has been roughed up in his two starts this season after missing the previous 2 ½ years with injuries.

— The Red Sox won the makeup game from last week’s rainout by scoring three times in the eighth to beat the Pirates, 4-3. Hanley Ramirez tied it with a two-run double before scoring on Xander Bogaerts single. Mitch Moreland set a Red Sox record by hitting a double for the seventh straight game.

— Toronto suffered its sixth consecutive loss as Kevin Gausman held the Blue Jays to a run and five hits over six innings of Baltimore’s 2-1 win at Rogers Centre. Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy had RBIs in the fifth as the Orioles dropped the Blue Jays to 1-8, extending the worst start in team history. Zach Britton put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth before notching his fourth save.

— The Yankees pulled out a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay behind two home runs by Aaron Hicks, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning. Luis Severino struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings as New York completed a three-game sweep of the Rays to move over .500 for the first time this season. The Rays struck out 15 times.

— Yu Darvish stuck out 10 while firing seven scoreless innings to pitch Texas to an 8-3 rout of the Angels. Carlos Gomez led off the game with a homer, Nomar Mazara added a two-run shot and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs for the Rangers. Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for Los Angeles.

— Kansas City beat Oakland for the first time in nine tries as Jason Vargas threw shutout ball over 7 2/3 innings of the Royals’ 2-1 verdict over the Athletics. Vargas scattered four hits and only allowed one runner to reach second base in his longest outing since Aug. 13, 2014. Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez had first-inning RBIs for the Royals.