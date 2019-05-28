Rockies win on another walk-off hit to keep lucky string of victories intact

Raimel Tapia twirled his head to shake the water from his hair.

Turns out, it was Tapia’s turn to get soaked in celebration.

Tapia singled in the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Colorado Rockies another dramatic victory, 4-3 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

It was Colorado’s third walk-off win in four games. The Rockies won two of three over the weekend against Baltimore in their final at-bat.

“You can’t discount what we’re doing. It’s real,” manager Bud Black said. “These are good at-bats late in the game.”

Ian Desmond set up Tapia’s clutch swing with a double that hit the top of the right-field fence and bounced into play. After a quick review to see if it was a homer, Desmond remained at second.

On the next pitch from Matt Andriese (3-3), Tapia hit a grounder through the middle for his second career game-ending RBI. He had barely taken one tiny step out of the batter’s box when he lifted his right hand. Then he was doused in water and chalk, which he brushed from his uniform.

“I couldn’t be any happier passing it on to Tapia, to get that situation,” Desmond said. “This team has a lot of grit. We’re grinding.”

Tapia also made a diving catch of a sinking liner in the sixth that prevented some runs.

Seunghwan Oh (2-1) earned the win with a 1-2-3 11th inning.

Colorado trailed 3-1 before Nolan Arenado’s two-run single off Archie Bradley with two out in the seventh. Arenado is hitting .419 this month.

Just the sort of situation Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was hoping to avoid.

“You get the wrong guy up in the wrong situation who’s very hot right now,” Lovullo said. “You’re going to suffer and he made us pay.”

The Diamondbacks dodged a dicey situation in the 10th after Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers drew walks. Arizona escaped when McMahon was thrown out at third trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt.

Jarrod Dyson led off the 10th with a triple off the glove of Colorado’s Ian Desmond, who had just entered in center. Bryan Shaw worked his way around it courtesy of three grounders.

“We’re very frustrated,” Lovullo said. “We thought we had that game.”

The Rockies spoiled a stellar outing for a clean-cut Zack Greinke, who allowed one run and four hits over six innings after ditching his long locks. With Greinke gone, the Rockies capitalized on the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (4-5, 4.75 ERA) will make his first career appearance against Colorado on Tuesday. The Rockies will throw righty Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 6.21 ERA), who is coming off the shortest start of his career. Senzatela allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh last week.

AROUND THE MAJORS MEMORIAL DAY

–The Houston Astros managed to open a matchup of division leaders with a victory despite playing without three of their top hitters. Gerrit Cole picked up the slack on the mound by striking out 12 over six innings of the Astros’ 6-5 victory over the Cubs. Cole surrendered Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer in the first inning before limiting Chicago to two singles over his next five frames. Jack Mayfield made his major league debut seven seasons in the minors, contributing a double in his first plate appearance and hitting an RBI grounder during Houston’s five-run third. Astros sluggers Jose Altuve and George Springer are on the disabled list, while shortstop Carlos Correa was given the day off. That didn’t stop Houston from winning for the 15th time in their last 19 games.

_ Orlando Arcia drove in three runs, including a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of the Brewers’ 5-4 victory over the Twins. Josh Hader worked two innings for his 13th save, striking out Miguel Sano on three pitches with two runners on to end it. The Milwaukee bullpen finished with 4 1/3 scoreless innings, scattering three singles in ending Minnesota’s six-game winning streak.

_ The Yankees won for the eighth time in nine games as homers by Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sánchez erased an early two-run deficit in a 5-2 victory against the Padres. Reliever David Hale allowed RBI doubles by Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges in the second but retired his final 10 hitters to get his first win since 2015. San Diego starter Matt Strahm struck out a career-high 10 in six innings but wasted a 2-0 lead in the Yankees’ three-run second.

_ Yonny Chirinos worked five no-hit innings before Rays relievers completed a four-hitter in an 8-3 blasting of the Blue Jays. Austin Meadows homered and drove in three runs to help the Rays move a season-high 13 games over .500 and stay two games behind the AL East-leading Yankees. Toronto lost for the 19th time in 26 games despite homers by Jonathan Davis and Freddy Galvis.

_ Sandy León crushed a three-run homer off Oliver Pérez in a six-run fifth that highlighted the Red Sox’s 12-5 thrashing of the Indians. Jackie Bradley Jr., Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts had RBI doubles in the fifth before Leon put Boston ahead, 9-6. Bradley furnished a pair of run-scoring doubles against the Indians, who have lost eight of nine.

_ The Athletics still own the longest current winning streak after Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley homered off former Oakland starter Trevor Cahill in an 8-5 victory versus the Angels. Stephen Piscotty added a two-run single that inning to help Oakland to its first 10-game winning streak since 2006. Matt Chapman tacked on a solo shot in the seventh to give him home runs in three straight games.

_ Daniel Vogelbach slammed a two-run homer that put the Mariners ahead 5-2 in the seventh inning of a 6-2 verdict over the Rangers. Winning pitcher Tommy Milone struck out seven and limited Texas to two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Seattle was coming off an 0-6 road trip.

_ Renato Núñez and Jonathan Villar homered as the Orioles won for just the third time in 14 games, 5-3 versus the Tigers. Dan Straily allowed one run in four innings of relief to get the win. Detroit made several miscues in falling for the 12th time in 13 games.

_ Cody Bellinger hit his 19th homer and threw out two runners from right field in the Dodgers’ 10th victory in 12 games, 9-5 over the Mets. Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández also went deep while Los Angeles scored six times in the sixth off New York’s bullpen. Clayton Kershaw is 5-0 after yielding 10 hits but just three runs over six innings.

_ The Marlins avoided a four-game sweep by rallying for two runs against the Nationals’ bullpen to earn a 3-2 triumph in Washington. Jose Ureña allowed two earned runs and four hits through the first seven innings to improve to 5-2 against the Nationals, including an earlier win this season. Max Scherzer hit a go-ahead single and went six innings before leaving with a 2-1 lead.

_ Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple while the Pirates scored four times in the eighth inning to take Game 1 of their day-night doubleheader with the Reds, 8-5. Starling Marte followed Reynolds’ liner with a shot to center for his sixth homer to put Pittsburgh up, 8-4. Josh Bell also went deep for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

_ The Reds took Game 2 as José Iglesias hit his first career grand slam off Mitch Keller in the right-hander’s major league debut, helping Cincinnati earn an 8-1 victory. The slam was part of a six-run first. Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig added back-to-back homers in the seventh against Alex McRae.

_ The White Sox and Royals were tied 1-1 in the fifth inning when their game was suspended by rain. Yolmer Sanchez hit a tying single, then entertained his White Sox teammates with a dugout show during the second rain delay of the game. The rain was coming down hard in the fourth when Kansas City’s Adalberto Mondesi doubled and scored from third on Hunter Dozier’s two-out single.