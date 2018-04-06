Rockies walk past Padres in 9th; Red Sox, Astros, D-Backs own best records in baseball

All-Star closer Brad Hand was struggling again, so all rookie Ryan McMahon needed to do was stand in the batter’s box and watch as four straight pitches missed the strike zone.

McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk off Hand to break a scoreless tie in the ninth inning and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single for the Colorado Rockies, who beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 Thursday to take three of four.

“It feels good to finally help,” said McMahon, who played in 17 games late last season and made the opening day roster for the first time. “I hadn’t really done much to help the team so it feels good to help them get the win and get out of here and head back home for opening day.”

Pitching in a non-save situation, Hand (0-2) walked Trevor Story and Chris Iannetta to open the ninth and the Rockies loaded the bases when second baseman Carlos Asuaje committed an error when he couldn’t hold onto the throw from third baseman Christian Villanueva after Gerardo Parra’s bunt.

Hand struck out pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez, but then walked McMahon on four pitches to bring in Story. Charlie Blackmon struck out before LeMahieu singled to with two outs. All three runs were unearned.

“I think Mac showed in spring training and even here that there’s a little bit of plate discipline to his approach, which is great,” manager Bud Black said. “Again, you want a guy to be aggressive there with bases loaded and one out, but he saw the ball and he took the borderline first couple of pitches and then from there it looked as though he saw the ball well and they were out of the strike zone.”

McMahon said he was determined not to get fooled by a slider or curveball.

“I just went up there looking for a heater,” he said. “I got to 2-0, still looking for a heater, he missed low with it, I was taking 3-0 and he didn’t execute and I took my walk.”

Said Hand: “Things aren’t going my way right now. I just have to keep going out there and competing and get it turned around. I feel good, just those walks came back to hurt me. Three walks in an inning is never good.”

Starters Tyler Anderson of the Rockies and rookie Joey Lucchesi of the Padres pitched well but were gone before the game was decided.

“Today was a rough one for him,” Padres manager Andy Green said of Hand. “Today the command wasn’t there. He’s a guy we rely heavily on and a guy we believe in and I’m certain he’ll get it back. Just a rough outing for him today.

“We didn’t help him. We pick up a bunt, throw the guy out at first base and none of those runs score. That’s part of the equation right there. Outside of what Lucchesi and (Craig) Stammen did, we played a bad baseball game today. Have to score runs if you want to win, and more than one, and we didn’t do that.”

The Rockies had only four hits.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) pitched two innings for the win and Wade Davis worked the ninth for his fourth save. Davis allowed Manuel Margot’s leadoff homer, his first, and then retired the side.

Anderson lasted into the seventh inning in a strong rebound from a rough first start, when he allowed seven runs in just 2 1-3 innings at Arizona on Friday. Anderson retired the first 11 Padres batters and allowed only four hits while striking out four and walking none.

Lucchesi threw five strong innings in his second big league start, allowing just one hit and striking out seven while walking three. He retired his last 10 batters.

Lucchesi allowed a leadoff single to Blackmon and then picked him off. Lucchesi walked consecutive batters with two outs in the second before striking out Anderson. The rookie then retired the side in the next three innings.

Chase Headley pinch-hit for Lucchesi with two outs in the fifth and struck out looking with runners on first and second. Headley is hitless in 12 at-bats. Headley has made just two starts at third base.

The Padres were willing to take on his $13 million salary in order to get Bryan Mitchell from the Yankees. Mitchell struggled in his first start, a loss to Colorado on Monday night.

UP NEXT

ROCKIES: Return to Denver for their home opener Friday, when RHP German Marquez (0-0, 0.00) is set to oppose RHP Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 3.38).

PADRES: Head to Houston to open a three-game series with the defending World Series champion Astros starting Friday night, when RHP Luis Perdomo (0-1, 11.25) is scheduled to start against RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 3.38).

AROUND THE MAJORS THURSDAY

Michael Conforto did not look good in his first two at-bats after coming off the disabled list on Thursday. The third at-bat couldn’t have gone any better.

Conforto launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg in the fifth inning as the New York Mets picked up their third straight win, 8-2 at Washington. The outfielder struck out on three pitches leading off the game and hit into a double play in his second at-bat before spoiling the Nationals’ home opener.

Yoenis Cespedes also homered off Strasburg and Jay Bruce added a grand slam off Brandon Kintzler to cap the scoring for the 5-1 Mets.

Winning pitcher Jacob deGrom capped his outing by working out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning.

— The Red Sox won their home opener in comeback fashion by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth before Hanley Ramirez delivered a walk-off single in the 12th to complete a 3-2 win over the Rays. Ramirez also delivered an RBI single in the ninth before Xander Bogaerts lined an RBI double to extend the game.

— The Orioles’ five-game losing streak is over after Adam Jones smacked a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run seventh that pushed Baltimore past the Yankees, 5-2. Birds starter Andrew Cashner worked six innings and allowed just one hit until Aaron Judge cracked his first homer of the season, a sixth-inning blast.

— The Diamondbacks are 6-1 after Robbie Ray survived five walks by allowing just a run and two hits with nine strikeouts in a 3-1 win at St. Louis. Chris Owings had three hits and reached base four times as Arizona spoiled the Cardinals’ home opener.

— Jon Lester scattered three hits over six innings to pitch the Cubs to an 8-0 shutout of the Brewers. Jason Heyward belted a two-run homer and Javier Baez laced a two-run single as Chicago handed Milwaukee its third loss in four games since a 3-0 start.

— The Phillies were 5-0 winners over the Marlins as Nick Pivetta combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout. Pivetta allowed the four hits while striking out nine over 5 2/3 innings. Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a two-run single as the Phils ended a three-game skid.

— Martin Perez pitched into the sixth inning of his first start of the season to help the Rangers beat the Athletics 6-3. Adrian Beltre singled and doubled to become the all-time hits leader among Latin-born players. Shin-Soo Choo homered for the second consecutive day and Nomar Mazara added two hits to help the Rangers split the four-game series.

— Mitch Garver’s first big league homer was a go-ahead, solo shot in the seventh inning as the Twins used the long ball to beat the Mariners, 4-2. Miguel Sano tied the game with a two-run blast and Eddie Rosario capped the scoring with a solo shot in the eighth.

— Niko Goodrum came in for an injured Miguel Cabrera and provided a two-run homer in the ninth before the Tigers completed a 9-7, 10-inning win over the White Sox. Goodrum had two hits after replacing Cabrera, who injured his left hip while rounding first on a second-inning single.

— Gregory Polanco hit a two-run shot while the Pirates were scoring four times in the fifth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Reds. Polanco had three RBIs and Steven Brault pitched one-run ball over five innings of Pittsburgh’s fifth win in six games.

MLB SNAPSHOT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (McCarthy 1-0) at Colorado (Marquez 0-0)

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0)

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0)

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0)

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1)

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 1-0)

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1),

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-1)

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 0-1)

Miami (Peters 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1)

Cincinnati (Romano 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0)

San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0)

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Colorado (Bettis 1-0)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0)

Baltimore (Gausman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0)

Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-1)

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0)

Oakland (Gossett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0)

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Tillman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 0-0)

Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0) at Boston (Porcello 1-0)

Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0)

Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0)

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0)

San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0)

Toronto (Stroman 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-1)

Oakland (Triggs 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 0-1)

