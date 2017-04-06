Rockies Undefeated Start is Stopped; Defending AL Champs Sweep Rangers

The Cleveland Indians have left Globe Life Park in Texas to begin an interleague series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona. No one is happier to see the Indians leave than Rangers closer Sam Dyson. Francisco Lindor launched a go-ahead, grand slam off Dyson in the ninth inning to give the defending American League champs a 9-6 win and a three-game sweep of the Rangers. Cleveland’s five-run ninth comes three days after Dyson surrendered three runs in the same inning to absorb an 8-5 loss on opening night. Dyson is 0-2 with a 72.00 ERA, allowing eight runs in just one inning over two appearances. Lindor also homered off Cole Hamels before his grand slam atoned for his two-run error that put the Rangers ahead in the fifth inning.

— Sandy Leon’s third hit of the night was a three-run homer in the bottom of the 12th that gave Boston a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh. Chris Sale looked great in his first game since coming to the Red Sox, yielding just three hits and striking out seven in seven innings.

— Houston found a similar way to win as George Springer unloaded a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the 13th to push the Astros past Seattle, 5-3 in Houston. Springer also tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh before finishing with five ribbies.

— Bryce Harper followed his opening-day homer on Monday with a two-RBI performance in Washington’s 6-4 decision over Miami. Ryan Zimmerman homered to back Tanner Roark, who lasted six innings and retired 13 of his final 14 batters after falling behind 2-0.

— Atlanta earned a 3-1 win over the Mets in New York on Matt Kemp’s third double of the night, a 12th-inning hit with the bases loaded. Former Met Bartolo Colon gave up Jay Bruce’s homer but just one other hit over six innings after receiving a warm ovation from fans in his first trip back to New York.

— Dylan Bundy scattered four hits while striking out eight over seven innings as the Orioles topped the Blue Jays, 3-1 to complete a two-game sweep. Adam Jones belted a two-run homer, Chris Davis added a solo shot and closer Zach Britton got out of a bases-loaded jam by getting former Oriole Steve Pearce to hit into a game-ending double play.

— Garrett Richards gave up only three hits in his first appearance in 11 months, but he left abruptly in the fifth inning with biceps cramping before the Angels completed a 5-0 shutout of the Athletics in Oakland. Richards was in a big league game for the first time since missing most of last season with an elbow injury.

— Arizona erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring seven straight runs in an 8-6 verdict over San Francisco. A.J. Pollock went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while teammate Chris Owings was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run batted in.

— Rich Hill was sharp in the Dodgers’ 3-1 win against the Padres in Los Angeles, giving up two hits and a run over five frames. Neither team scored following Yasiel Puig’s solo blast in the fourth inning.

— Corey Dickerson hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay knocked off the New York Yankees, 4-1 to win the rubber match of the three-game series. Alex Cobb worked 5 2/3 innings and held the Yanks to a run and four hits in picking up the victory.

— Brandon Finnegan had an outstanding performance in Cincinnati’s 2-0 shutout of Philadelphia, retiring his last 19 batters and allowing just one hit over seven innings. Joey Votto homered for the Reds.

— Eduardo Escobar crushed a three-run homer and had four RBIs as the Twins ripped Kansas City, 9-1 in Minnesota. Minnesota broke it open in a six-run seventh as Miguel Sano laced a bases-loaded triple before Escobar went deep.

— The White Sox-Tigers game at Chicago was rained out and has been rescheduled as part of a May 26 doubleheader.

— The Cardinals and Cubs were also postponed by rain in St. Louis, which will bring the two clubs back to Busch Stadium on Thursday.