Rockies take over first place in NL West

The Dodgers brought a four-game winning streak back home and couldn’t get out of their own way.

Three hits, three errors and Matt Kemp getting thrown out diving back into first base to end the game added up to a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

“It was a kind of cool ending to the game,” Rockies catcher Tony Wolters said.

The Dodgers returned home after sweeping three games against Washington. But they fell to 8-14 in Los Angeles after having the best home record in the majors last season.

“We didn’t get any offense,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning, German Marquez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and Gerardo Parra homered for the Rockies, who moved into first place in the NL West ahead of slumping Arizona. Colorado has won five in a row at Dodger Stadium.

“Marquez threw a great game and his adjustments out there were pitch to pitch,” Wolters said. “He was making really good adjustments and he had his game plan. He executed and threw his curveball, threw his slider, threw a bunch of changeups. He mixed. That’s Marquez.”

Los Angeles committed two errors in the eighth and another in the ninth in the first of 19 meetings with the Rockies this season.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was impressive despite not figuring in the decision. He gave up one run and two hits in a career-high seven innings, striking out six and walking none.

With one out in the eighth, Wolters walked against Pedro Baez (1-3), stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal. After Pat Valaika struck out, Gonzalez reached on the infield single to second base, scoring Wolters to put Colorado ahead.

“I got on base. That’s the number one goal, I’m trying to get on base,” Wolters said. “I got a good walk and Carlos came up clutch. He’s the best out there. He’s getting hot.”

Chase Utley backhanded the ball and threw to first. It bounced once and went over Cody Bellinger, leading to the Dodgers’ second error of the inning. Gonzalez took second before Charlie Blackmon popped out to end the inning.

Utley’s second error of the game came in the ninth.

The Dodgers had just one runner reach base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings — all on walks.

Marquez (3-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked two. Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 17th save in 19 chances.

“The key for me was my tempo and my aggressiveness,” Marquez said. “I was able to stay in the moment. I was trying to be one pitch at a time and I accomplished that pretty well.”

Kemp was thrown out to end the game when he tried to scamper back to first base after taking a step toward second on an infield single. Wolters backed up the play and retrieved a throw that got away. He tossed the ball to first baseman Ian Desmond in time to get Kemp as he made a headfirst dive back to the bag.

“Fortunately for us, Matt made what looked like a quick attempt to second,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Tony realized it and flipped to Desi and Desi was on it with a nice tag.”

Roberts acknowledged Kemp did take a step toward second base and said the play was not reviewable.

Parra homered into the left-field pavilion leading off the fifth, tying the score at 1.

Los Angeles led 1-0 on Max Muncy’s leadoff homer in the fourth.

Justin Turner went 0 for 4 in his first home game of the season since coming off the disabled list during the Dodgers’ road trip. He hit into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

UP NEXT

RHP Chad Bettis (4-1, 3.27 ERA) will start Tuesday’s game for Colorado. The Dodgers will call up RHP Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game in anticipation of him either starting or coming out of the bullpen. He has a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in the minors.

AROUND THE MAJORS MONDAY

The New York Yankees took advantage of one of their four games in hand on Boston to move ahead of the Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

Gleyber Torres hit two of the four Yankees homers off Bartolo Colon in a 10-5 thumping of the Rangers in Texas. Aaron Judge and Neil Walker also went deep off the right-hander, three days before his 45th birthday.

Aaron Hicks added a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which had a season-high 10 extra-base hits.

Masahiro Tanaka limited the Rangers to three hits over five innings, but he surrendered homers by Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor.

The Bombers now lead their division by a half-game.

— Jose Berrios struck out nine while scattering three hits over eight innings as the Twins doubled up the Tigers, 4-2. Max Kepler tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth, three innings before Logan Morrison worked out a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded to put Minnesota ahead.

— Manny Machado smacked his 15th homer of the season and Andrew Cashner picked up his first win since April 5 by allowing two runs over five-plus innings of the Orioles’ 3-2 victory over the White Sox. Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo also went deep as Baltimore improved to 2-3 on their 11-game road trip.

— Philadelphia is within a half-game of the NL East lead after Nick Pivetta threw four-hit ball while striking out seven over seven innings of the Phillies’ 3-0 shutout of the first-place Braves. Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr homered, and Hector Neris worked the ninth for his ninth save.

— Jason Vargas worked five innings and combined with five relievers on a five-hitter as the Mets won their fourth in a row, 2-0 over the Marlins. Asdrubal Cabrera doubled home Amed Rosario with the game’s first run, one day after Cabrera hit the tiebreaking, two-run homer and Rosario delivered a pair of solo shots.

— Juan Soto crushed a three-run homer in his first career start, Mark Reynolds went deep twice and Bryce Harper added his 14th round-tripper of the season as the Nationals hammered the Padres, 10-2. Gio Gonzalez gave up two runs and just two hits over seven innings to help Washington end a three-game skid.

— The Brewers doubled up the Diamondbacks, 4-2 as Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain homered off Zack Greinke. Chase Anderson was reached for only three hits over six innings to help Milwaukee hand Arizona its fifth straight loss and 11th in 12 games.

— The Brewers’ lead in the NL Central is 1 ½ games over the Cardinals after Miles Mikolas tossed his first career shutout and Tyler O’Neill homered for the third straight game to carry St. Louis past Kansas City, 6-0. O’Neill slammed a three-run homer and had four RBIs to back Mikolas, who is 6-0 after firing a four-hitter.