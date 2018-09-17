Rockies take over first place again, beat Giants 3-2 Sunday

Leave it to Antonio Senzatela to end Colorado’s longest scoring drought this season with his first hit in nearly five months.

The right-hander pitched a pretty good game, too.

Senzatela pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and also hit a two-run single as the Rockies topped the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Sunday and moved back into first place in the NL West.

Colorado jumped a half-game in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost 5-0 at St. Louis on Sunday night.

“I knew they were big moments but I just really tried to stay in the moment and execute my pitches and then roll with it,” Senzatela said. “That at-bat I just tried to put the ball in play and I did. I got a good result and I helped the team to win.”

The Rockies, blanked the previous two days, avoided a three-game sweep.

Colorado also improved to 41-34 on the road this season, tying the franchise record for wins away from Coors Field set in 2009 and matched in 2017.

Ian Desmond added two hits and DJ LeMahieu had a sacrifice fly for Colorado.

The Rockies scored three times in the second against Dereck Rodriguez (6-4).

Senzatela (5-6) pitched out of jams in the second and third, and left after giving up a single and a walk to open the sixth. The right-hander allowed one run and struck out five with two walks for his first win since July 28.

“He’s still growing as a pitcher,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He’s still learning a lot. What we like about him is just the competitive streak he has and the toughness.”

Four relievers finished, with Wade Davis retiring three batters for his NL-leading 40th save.

The Rockies snapped their longest scoring drought this season in the second after a one-out error by first baseman Austin Slater.

Desmond singled and Rodriguez walked Chris Iannetta to load the bases. Senzatela followed with his second hit of the season, a single to left. After Charlie Blackmon walked, LeMahieu hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Black called Senzatela’s single the biggest hit of the series for Colorado. Senzatela’s only other hit this season was on April 27 at Miami.

“We had those opportunities on Friday and Saturday but we couldn’t capitalize,” Black said. “Today we did and ironically it’s just the pitcher.”

Chris Shaw had a two-out RBI single in the sixth for the Giants.

Slater singled in Joe Panik in the eighth to make it 3-2.

Rodriguez allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings.

“It’s a tough one to lose when you’re getting pitching like that,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “We had some chances but we took a series. You try to take something from that and hopefully carry that into the next one.”

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (11-7, 4.80 ERA) pitches against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday. Gray is 4-0 in 11 starts since returning from the minors.

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (6-11, 4.33) faces the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opening game of San Francisco’s final road trip this season. Suarez’s 121 strikeouts are the 10th-most by a rookie starter in franchise history.

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

—The Boston Red Sox have whittled their magic number down to two for winning the AL East. Chris Sale tossed three shutout innings and Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Red Sox topped the Mets, 4-3. Sale allowed one hit in his second start since coming off the disabled list last week. He lowered his AL-best ERA to 1.92 and extended his scoreless streak to 32 innings, the longest in the major leagues this season. But Boston finished without Mookie Betts, who aggravated a left side injury while making a throw in the outfield. Betts said after the game that he should be ready for Tuesday, when the Red Sox can clinch the division with a victory over the second-place Yankees in the Bronx.

–The Yankees absorbed a 3-2 loss to Toronto after Dellin Betances blew a one-run lead in the eighth. Betances surrendered hits to four of his first five batters, including a tying single by Kendrys Morales and a go-ahead double by Randal Grichuk. New York continues to lead Oakland by 1 ½ games for the first AL wild card.

The Athletics dropped a 5-4 decision to Tampa Bay despite a grand slam by major league home run leader Khris Davis. The Athletics’ slugger went deep in the bottom of the ninth, but it came after C.J. Cron and Willy Adames homered off A’s starter Mike Fiers. The A’s managed just four hits off eight Rays pitchers.

— Justin Verlander struck out 11 in seven solid innings and the Astros extended their AL West edge to 4 ½ games over the A’s by topping the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4. Verlander allowed just three hits and blanked Arizona after David Peralta hit a solo homer in the sixth.

— The AL Central-champion Indians rested several of their regulars and lost to the Tigers 6-4 as Jim Adduci homered and drove in a career-high four runs. Indians reliever Andrew Miller pitched a scoreless seventh but gave up a solo home run to Mikie Mahtook in the eighth.

— The Dodgers’ 5-0 loss to the Cardinals puts Los Angeles and St. Louis back in a tie for the second NL wild card. Adam Wainwright held the Dodgers to two hits while fanning nine over six innings.

— Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon hit two-run homers and 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto added an RBI single in the ninth inning of the Nationals’ 6-4 victory over the Braves. Atlanta has dropped two in a row and still leads the NL East by 6½ games over second-place Philadelphia.

— Peter O’Brien homered and drove in three runs as the Marlins beat the Phillies 6-4. Jose Urena limited the Phils to a run and three hits over five innings, including a solo blast by Cesar Hernandez.

— The Cubs’ NL Central lead remains 2½ games over second-place Milwaukee after Luis Castillo and the Reds’ bullpen combined on a five-hitter in the Reds’ 2-1 verdict over Chicago. Scott Schebler homered on Jose Quintana’s first pitch of the game, Phillip Ervin also went deep and Joey Votto had three hits for last-place Cincinnati.

— The Brewers wasted ninth-inning homers by Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The back-to-back homers came after Trevor Williams limited Milwaukee to two hits while fanning seven over six scoreless innings.

— Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer and Justin Upton homered in his third straight game as the Angels beat the Mariners, 4-3 to avoid a four-game sweep. Upton extended his home run streak with a three-run shot in the fifth inning to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

— Tyler Austin hit one of Minnesota’s four home runs, made a spectacular catch while flipping into the dugout and helped the Twins to a 9-6 victory over the Royals. The Twins avoided a four-game sweep despite a shaky Kyle Gibson, who surrendered five runs and 11 hits over 6 2/3s.

— Rookie Francisco Mejia hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth to give the Padres a 7-3 win over the Rangers. The Rangers were two out from a 3-2 win and a three-game sweep until rookie Franmil Reyes hit a bloop single and Freddy Galvis doubled to drive in the tying run.

— Jonathan Villar and Adam Jones homered and rookie Cedric Mullins had a career-high four hits to send the Orioles past the White Sox, 8-4. Baltimore took control with a five-run first inning against Lucas Giolito.