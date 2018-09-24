Rockies sweep Diamondbacks, knock Arizona from playoff contention

The Colorado Rockies still have a shot at the postseason heading into the final week of the regular season after a three-game sweep of Arizona.

Kyle Freeland extended his unbeaten streak to 10 starts, and the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 2-0 Sunday to stay 1½ games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and 1½ games back of St. Louis for the NL’s second wild card.

“Arizona’s lineup, we all know it can wake up at any moment and throw four or five runs on you whenever,” Freeland said. “We’re in a tight race and trying to get this last win to sweep them, but it was fun out there.”

Colorado allowed three runs during the sweep.

“You can’t win without starting pitching over the long haul, over the 162, and I think we’re proving that and it’s been awesome,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Arizona lost for the seventh time in eight games and was eliminated from contention in the NL West and wild-card race. The Diamondbacks led the division entering the final month but are 5-16 in September.

“I know we have that little ‘e’ next to our name, and that hurts,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’ll digest it and make sure that this team is ready to play against the Dodgers who are in a race. We know what’s at stake for them, and we’re not going to lay down.”

Freeland (16-7) allowed seven hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.84. He is 7-0 since an Aug. 1 loss at St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double in the third and Gerardo Parra had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Zach Godley (14-11) lost his fourth straight, allowing six hits and three walks in five innings.

Freeland got out of a first-and-third jam in the seventh, retiring Eduardo Escobar on an inning-ending popout.

“He’s done tremendous work as a second-year pitcher in this league and I can’t praise him enough for what he’s done for this group,” Black said.

After Adam Ottavino walked a pair of batters with one out in the eighth, Seunghwan Oh struck out A.J. Pollock and retired Ketel Marte on a flyout.

Wade Davis got three straight outs for his NL-leading 41st save in 47 chances. Davis tied the Rockies single-season saves record, shared by Greg Holland (2017) and José Jiménez (2002).

“We just weren’t able to play good enough,” Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt said. “It wasn’t like we made mistakes or didn’t care. The effort was there, the preparation was there, just the performance wasn’t good enough.”

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

The New York Yankees already have an American League wild-card berth wrapped up, but it turns out the clincher came at a heavy price.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that shortstop Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his right wrist while scoring the run that clinched a postseason spot on Saturday. Boone said he was unsure if Gregorius would be able to return in time for the postseason.

Gregorius has delivered 27 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.

The announcement came before the Yanks wasted a 3-0 lead in a 6-3 loss to the Orioles. Tim Beckham homered twice and had three RBIs for Baltimore, which avoided a franchise record-tying 111th loss.

Renato Nunez supplied the tiebreaking solo shot before DJ Stewart drove in a pair with a sacrifice fly and a double.

— Charlie Morton left the Astros’ 6-2 win over the Angels after one inning because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder. Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run blast, giving him three homers and 10 RBIs in a three-game series that leaves Houston with a magic number of three over Oakland to win the AL West.

— Jake Cave belted a two-run homer and the Twins prevented the Athletics from clinching an AL playoff berth by earning a 5-1 win at Oakland. Kyle Gibson was sharp over seven innings, limiting the A’s to a run and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings.

— The Cubs’ magic number to win the NL Central is down to five after Kyle Schwarber homered and had two RBIs in a 6-1 win over the White Sox. Ben Zobrist had three hits and Kyle Hendricks limited the Southsiders to one run and four hits over 7 2/3s. The Cubbies played without third baseman Kris Bryant due to shoulder fatigue.

— Christian Yelich smacked his 32nd home run and Travis Shaw added his 31 as the Brewers ripped the Pirates, 13-6 to stay 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. Yelich raised his batting average to an NL-leading .322 as Milwaukee won for the third time in four games to stay two games ahead of the Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

— Miles Mikolas won his fourth straight start and Matt Carpenter slammed his NL-leading 36th homer as St. Louis hammered the Giants, 9-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Mikolas improved to 17-4 by holding the Giants to one earned run and just two hits over seven innings, helping the Redbirds stay 1 ½ games ahead of Colorado for the final NL wild card.

— The Rockies also remain 1 ½ games off the NL West lead after Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched six scoreless innings and tied a career high with three of the Dodgers’ 16 hits in a 14-0 laugher against the Padres. Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Austin Barnes homered, and Max Muncy came off the bench to collected four RBIs for the NL West leaders.

— The Red Sox are still looking for their team-record 106th victory following a 4-3 setback at Cleveland. Mookie Betts tied it for Boston with his 31st homer of the season, but the Indians won the battle of division leaders on Greg Allen’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th.

— Blake Snell picked up his major league-leading 21st win and lowered his ERA to an AL-best 1.90 by striking out 11 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings of the Rays’ 5-2 victory at Toronto. C.J. Cron (krohn) and Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 16-5 in September and a major league-best 25-7 since Aug. 19.

— The Braves completed a four-game sweep as Lane Adams provided a solo homer and an RBI double in Atlanta’s fifth straight win, 2-1 against Philadelphia. Anibal Sanchez won for the first time in nine starts as the Braves eliminated the Phillies from NL wild-card contention.

— Joey Gallo slammed his 39th home run and Nomar Mazara delivered a two-run double as the Rangers dumped the Mariners, 6-1. Adrian Beltre was given a standing ovation when he was removed from what could be his last home game for Texas.

— Michael Conforto furnished a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple and rookie Jeff McNeil matched a career high with four hits as the Mets beat the Nationals for the third time in four days, 8-6. McNeil improved his batting average to .328 in 195 at-bats since his big league debut on July 24.

— The Royals beat the Tigers, 3-2 as rookie Brad Keller held Detroit to a run and three hits over seven innings. Cam Gallagher broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single.

— Rookie Chad Wallach’s first big league home run was a three-run drive in the Marlins’ 6-0 shutout of the Reds. Trevor Richards gave up three hits over seven innings for Miami, which completed its home schedule by becoming the first big league club since the 2004 Expos to draw fewer than one million fans.