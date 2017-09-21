Rockies Stay In Playoff Spot After Milwaukee Brews Up Bad Finish

Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the Giants leaving the Rockies’ lead for the second NL wild card in jeopardy after a 4-0 loss to last-place San Francisco on Wednesday, the club’s third straight defeat.

Joe Panik hit a one-out triple in the first off Chatwood (8-13) and immediately scored on Denard Span’s sacrifice fly, then Panik doubled in the third and came home on Buster Posey’s sacrifice fly.

The Rockies’ wild-card advantage had been trimmed to one game by the Brewers to begin the day.

Brandon Crawford hit a solo homer in the third to back Matt Moore (6-14), who earned his first win against Colorado after going 0-2 over his first three outings of the year.

It was a tough night for Brewers closer Corey Knebel as he committed a game-tying error and served up a gopher ball in a 6-4 loss at Pittsburgh. Adam Frazier ended it with a two-run, walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth, one inning after Knebel threw away a two-out grounder to allow Andrew McCutchen to score the tying run. Milwaukee wasted homers by Domingo Santana and Jesus Aguilar in staying 3 1/2 games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs.