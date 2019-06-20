Rockies stay hot with late-inning spark but worry Story could be out with injury

Ryan McMahon and the Rockies found a way to stack hits against Arizona ace Zack Greinke, and those hits led to another Colorado victory.

McMahon hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning to make up for a costly error, and the Rockies added on in a 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Jon Gray (7-5) held Arizona to one earned run over six innings, and Daniel Murphy homered as the Rockies rallied from a 2-0 deficit for their third victory in four games. McMahon had three hits and three RBIs.

“You’ve got to be able to take what he gives you,” McMahon said about Greinke. “He’s not an easy at-bat, that’s for sure. But we’re a good hitting ballclub and we got to him.”

It wasn’t all good news for the Rockies, though — shortstop Trevor Story left in the sixth after jamming his right thumb on a headfirst slide into second base. Colorado manager Bud Black said X-rays were negative, but Story is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

“I’m always nervous if you have to go get an MRI,” said Story, who leads the majors with 65 runs and is one of two players with at least 15 homers and 10 steals. “You never know. … All positive thoughts here for sure from me.”

Colorado scored three in the seventh off Greinke, and for the first time in more than five years, got 11 hits in a game against him.

McMahon’s big double came after back-to-back singles by Nolan Arenado and Murphy. McMahon scored on Tony Wolters’ single.

“I threw a lot of pitches where I wanted. The Murphy home run was a really bad one,” Greinke said. “A lot of good pitches but too many balls in play, not enough strikeouts and gave up a lot of hits.”

Greinke (8-3) allowed five runs in seven innings and lost for the first time at home this season.

Pinch-hitter Kevin Cron had a solo homer in the ninth off Rockies closer Wade Davis, and Arizona brought the potential tying run to the plate. Davis got David Peralta to line out for his ninth save.

McMahon’s RBI single in the eighth made it 6-3. The Rockies have at least 12 hits in six straight games, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history.

The Diamondbacks scored first with the help of McMahon’s error at second base in the second inning. Nick Ahmed hit a grounder, and McMahon missed tagging Christian Walker running from first base to second and dropped the ball, allowing Eduardo Escobar to score from third.

Greinke’s fielder’s choice drove in Walker for a 2-0 Diamondbacks lead.

The Rockies tied it on Murphy’s swing with two outs in the fourth. He drove a 2-0 pitch from Greinke onto the pool deck in right field for his sixth home run of the season.

Peralta drove in Arizona’s third run with a single in the seventh. He has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

The Diamondbacks have lost four of their last five home games.

“They beat us seven games in a row,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m taking that kind of personal and we’ve got to come out tomorrow and make something happen.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Story was injured trying to stretch his single in the sixth and was replaced at shortstop by Pat Valaika. “I’m not sure exactly how it happened. I just know it didn’t feel very good,” Story said.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 7.04 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale. Hoffman is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his career against Arizona.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-4, 3.83) is set to face the Rockies for the 15th time. Ray is 4-5 with a 5.57 ERA against Colorado.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

–The New York Yankees had added to their lead in the American League East by completing a three-game sweep of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Gary Sánchez smacked a three-run homer while the Yanks were chasing Blake Snell in the first inning of a 12-1 rout of the Rays. Snell surrendered six runs, two hits and four walks while retiring just one batter in the shortest start of his career. The Yankees turned it into a laugher when Gleyber Torres crushed a grand slam during a six-run seventh.

_ The Reds completed a three-game sweep by getting RBI singles by Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker with two out in the bottom of the ninth to complete a 3-2 comeback over the Astros. Michael Brantley’s two-run homer put Gerrit Cole in position for only his second career win over Cincinnati, but Roberto Osuna was unable to close it out. Jose Altuve returned to Houston’s lineup but couldn’t help the Astros avoid their fourth straight loss and first sweep of the season.

_ Eduardo Rodriguez spared the Red Sox’s bullpen by laboring through seven innings of a 9-4 victory at Minnesota. Rodriguez was reached for four runs and eight hits but stayed on the mound long enough to give Boston relievers a break following Tuesday’s 17-inning loss to the Twins. Brock Holt had three RBIs to help the Red Sox overcome homers by Willians Astudillo and Max Kepler in the fourth inning.

_ Chris Taylor homered twice and Cody Bellinger added a solo shot as the Dodgers ripped the Giants, 9-2 to keep their 10-game lead over Colorado in the NL West. Taylor belted a three-run blast in the first inning and added a solo shot that made it 7-1 in the fifth. However, Los Angeles starter Rich Hill departed after one inning because of left forearm discomfort.

_ The Cubs have taken over first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee. The Cubs ended Lucas Giolito’s eight-game winning streak as Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago’s 7-3 decision over the White Sox. Giolito was reached for six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings for his first loss since April.

_ Franmil Reyes belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run blast as the Padres outslugged the Brewers, 8-7. Yasmani Grandal had given Milwaukee a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer against his former team before San Diego completed a three-game sweep. Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th homer and Ryan Braun homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Brewers.

_ The Braves are a major league-best 14-4 this month after Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning of a 7-2 decision over the Mets. Freddie Freeman also hit an early two-run shot before singling and scoring on Donaldson’s blast. Pinch-hitter Nick Markakis added a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring before Atlanta increased its lead in the NL East to four games over Philadelphia.

_ The Nationals swept a twinbill from the Phillies. Patrick Corbin fanned eight while yielding four hits over seven innings of Washinton’s 6-2 victory in the opener. Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier each homered and provided an RBI double to help Corbin win for the first time in his last four starts. Scott Kingery homered for Philadelphia, his fifth in seven games.

_ The Nats completed the sweep with a 2-0 shutout of Philadelphia as Max Scherzer struck out 10 while giving up four hits over seven innings. Scherzer was pitching one day after suffering a broken nose when struck by a ball during a bunting drill. Dozier homered in both ends of the doubleheader as Washington improved to 16-7 in its last 23 games while dealing the Phils their seventh loss in nine contests.

_ The Cardinals pulled out a 2-1 win against the Marlins on Paul Goldschmidt’s solo homer in the 11th inning. Dexter Fowler had an RBI single in the sixth for St. Louis, but Miguel Rojas tied it with a single in the eighth off reliever Carlos Martínez before the Redbirds won for the seventh time in 11 games. Cards starter Daniel Ponce de Leon was in line to get the win after yielding two hits over six shutout innings.

_ Mike Trout hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam as the Angels beat the Blue Jays, 11-6. Trout became the first Angel to drive in seven runs since Torii Hunter against Kansas City on July 4, 2010. Justin Upton also went deep for Los Angeles, which is 6-0 versus Toronto this season.

_ Jason Kipnis homered twice and the Indians won for the 10th time in 14 games by whipping the Rangers, 9-4. Kipnis and Roberto Pérez hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first that put Cleveland in control. Jordan Luplow had two hits and three RBIs in the victory.

_ Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Josh Phegley slammed a three-run homer as the Athletics whipped the Orioles, 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Bassitt won for the first time in more than three weeks, allowing two runs and two hits while fanning six over 5 2/3 innings. Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help Oakland deal Baltimore its eighth straight loss.

_ Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to complete the Pirates’ rally from a six-run deficit in an 8-7 triumph over the Tigers. The Tigers led 7-1 until Corey Dickerson laced a two-run double in the third, two innings before Starling Marte smacked a two-run homer. Brandon Dixon and Harold Castro went deep during Detroit’s five-run third.

_ The Mariners coasted to an 8-2 win over the Royals as Domingo Santana collected five RBIs while homering twice in a game for the third time this season. Santana and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give Seattle a 4-0 lead. Marco Gonzales won his third straight start and the M’s avoided an embarrassing series sweep in a matchup of last-place teams.