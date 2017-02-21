Rockies rookie ready to add to remarkable Story

For all Trevor Story accomplished in a record rookie season, his biggest takeaway is this: slide feet first.

A painful lesson and one that ended the Colorado Rockies shortstop’s outstanding season in late July after he tore a ligament in his left thumb trying avoid a tag while reaching for second base .

Before his injury, Story was making headlines for his improbable power surge to start his career, hitting two homers in his major league debut and seven in the opening week. Story just kept on going deep, too — until his injury July 30. After that, he watched his team fall out of contention.

Fully mended, he’s eager to prove his 27 homers in 97 games were no fluke.

“That’s kind of how I always approach each season, with a chip on my shoulder,” the 24-year-old Story said by phone from Scottsdale, Arizona. “I feel like everybody has something to prove, so you can definitely say I have a chip on my shoulder.”

A prized prospect, Story got his chance last year when Jose Reyes missed spring training and was ultimately released by the Rockies after serving a 59-day suspension for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Story made the most of the opportunity, lining two homers off Zack Greinke on opening day. His first week was one of the baseball’s best to begin a career: seven home runs in his first six games, including homers in his first four starts. The Hall of Fame even requested his helmet and batting gloves. Cooperstown also wanted his bat, but he couldn’t part with it.