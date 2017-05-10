Rockies Roll Cubs in Opener; Cubs Return Favor in Nightcap

MLB – ROCKIES – GAME 1

Mark Reynolds homered for the fourth straight game and the Colorado Rockies took the opener of their day-night doubleheader by scoring six times in the third inning of a 10-4 pounding of the Chicago Cubs. Ryan Hanigan supplied a two-out, three-run single in the Rockies’ big rally, and Reynolds added a pair of RBIs singles as the Rockies dealt the defending World Series champs their fourth straight loss. Colorado rocked Jake Arrieta for nine runs over 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start as a Cub.

GAME 2

John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs stop a four-game skid by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader split.

Chicago gave Lackey plenty of cushion with a five-run second inning. Javier Baez added a two-run homer in the eighth and Kris Bryant a solo shot in the ninth.

Lackey (3-3) allowed just four singles, a sharp contrast to his previous start at Coors Field, when he surrendered 10 runs on June 8, 2015.

Kyle Freeland (3-2) had one bad stretch in the nightcap. He allowed five runs, three earned, and four hits — all in a second inning that was compounded by two errors. The rookie left-hander finished with four walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

MLB – AROUND THE MAJORS

— The Orioles beat the Nationals for the second straight night as Mark Trumbo provided the walk-off single in the 12th inning of a 5-4 comeback by the Birds at Camden Yards. Baltimore trailed 4-1 following Adam Lind’s three-run blast in the eighth, but Adam Jones hit a solo homer in the bottom half and the Orioles scored twice in the ninth en route to their season-high, sixth straight win.

— The Yankees’ six-game winning streak is over after Joey Votto and Billy Hamilton hit two-run singles while the Reds were scoring five times in the second to beat New York, 5-3. Losing pitcher CC Sabathia has been tagged for 22 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over his last four starts.

— The Indians were 6-0 winners at Toronto as Carlos Carrasco combined with two relievers on a four-hitter. Yan Gomes blasted a three-run homer and Lonnie Chisenhall had a pair of doubles and an RBI to help the Indians score more than three runs for the first time this month.

— Eric Thames hit his 13th homer while the Brewers put together a five-run first in an 11-7 rout of Boston. Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle to help Milwaukee overcome Mookie Betts’ four hits and four RBIs.

— The Astros also scored five times in the opening inning as Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon in an 8-3 win over the Braves. Josh Reddick also went deep, and Charlie Morton held the Braves to one earned run over 5 2/3 innings for his third straight win.

— Zack Wheeler allowed just two hits before the Mets’ bullpen came through with three shutout innings to complete a 6-1 win over San Francisco. Michael Conforto homered and Neil Walker laced a two-run triple in the Mets’ eighth win in 11 games.

— The Cardinals stormed back from a four-run deficit and knocked off the Marlins, 6-5 on pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler’s RBI single in the ninth. Jedd Gyorko singled home two in the Redbirds’ four-run eighth after Derek Dietrich’s two-run double helped the Marlins take a 5-1 lead.

— Cody Bellinger singled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth before Austin Barnes lined an RBI single in the 10th to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win over the Pirates in Los Angeles. Yasmani Grandal crushed a two-run homer in the Dodgers’ fourth straight victory.

— Justin Upton and James McCann homered, and Mikie Mahtook added a two-run single in Detroit’s 7-3 win at Arizona. Justin Verlander pitched into the seventh to get the win, allowing three runs and seven hits with seven K’s.

— A.J. Griffin tossed a four-hitter and the Texas Rangers banged out three home runs in an 11-0 rout of the Padres in San Diego. Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua each homered and had three RBIs for the Rangers, who also got a round-tripper from Robinson Chirinos.

— Taylor Motter doubled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth and Ben Gamel had a big night as the Mariners turned a 9-5 deficit into a 10-9 win at Philadelphia. Gamel was 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and three runs scored.

— Yunel Escobar’s three-run homer and four RBIs highlighted the Angels’ 7-3 victory against Oakland. Albert Pujols and Ben Revere added solo shots to counter Yonder Alonso’s two homers for the Athletics.

— Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning to cap Kansas City’s four-run comeback in a 7-6 decision over Tampa Bay. Salvador Perez slammed a two-run homer for the Royals, who tied it on Alex Gordon’s RBI single in the eighth.

— Hector Santiago looked good in Minnesota’s 7-2 win over the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits with six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot, and Byron Buxton had three hits to raise his average to .188.