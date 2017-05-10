Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Rockies Roll Cubs in Opener; Cubs Return Favor in Nightcap

by Leave a Comment

MLB – ROCKIES – GAME 1

Mark Reynolds homered for the fourth straight game and the Colorado Rockies took the opener of their day-night doubleheader by scoring six times in the third inning of a 10-4 pounding of the Chicago Cubs. Ryan Hanigan supplied a two-out, three-run single in the Rockies’ big rally, and Reynolds added a pair of RBIs singles as the Rockies dealt the defending World Series champs their fourth straight loss. Colorado rocked Jake Arrieta for nine runs over 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start as a Cub.

GAME 2

John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs stop a four-game skid by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader split.

Chicago gave Lackey plenty of cushion with a five-run second inning. Javier Baez added a two-run homer in the eighth and Kris Bryant a solo shot in the ninth.

Lackey (3-3) allowed just four singles, a sharp contrast to his previous start at Coors Field, when he surrendered 10 runs on June 8, 2015.

Kyle Freeland (3-2) had one bad stretch in the nightcap. He allowed five runs, three earned, and four hits — all in a second inning that was compounded by two errors. The rookie left-hander finished with four walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

MLB – AROUND THE MAJORS

The Orioles beat the Nationals for the second straight night as Mark Trumbo provided the walk-off single in the 12th inning of a 5-4 comeback by the Birds at Camden Yards. Baltimore trailed 4-1 following Adam Lind’s three-run blast in the eighth, but Adam Jones hit a solo homer in the bottom half and the Orioles scored twice in the ninth en route to their season-high, sixth straight win.

The Yankees’ six-game winning streak is over after Joey Votto and Billy Hamilton hit two-run singles while the Reds were scoring five times in the second to beat New York, 5-3. Losing pitcher CC Sabathia has been tagged for 22 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over his last four starts.

— The Indians were 6-0 winners at Toronto as Carlos Carrasco combined with two relievers on a four-hitter. Yan Gomes blasted a three-run homer and Lonnie Chisenhall had a pair of doubles and an RBI to help the Indians score more than three runs for the first time this month.

Eric Thames hit his 13th homer while the Brewers put together a five-run first in an 11-7 rout of Boston. Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle to help Milwaukee overcome Mookie Betts’ four hits and four RBIs.

— The Astros also scored five times in the opening inning as Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon in an 8-3 win over the Braves. Josh Reddick also went deep, and Charlie Morton held the Braves to one earned run over 5 2/3 innings for his third straight win.

— Zack Wheeler allowed just two hits before the Mets’ bullpen came through with three shutout innings to complete a 6-1 win over San Francisco. Michael Conforto homered and Neil Walker laced a two-run triple in the Mets’ eighth win in 11 games.

The Cardinals stormed back from a four-run deficit and knocked off the Marlins, 6-5 on pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler’s RBI single in the ninth. Jedd Gyorko singled home two in the Redbirds’ four-run eighth after Derek Dietrich’s two-run double helped the Marlins take a 5-1 lead.

— Cody Bellinger singled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth before Austin Barnes lined an RBI single in the 10th to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win over the Pirates in Los Angeles. Yasmani Grandal crushed a two-run homer in the Dodgers’ fourth straight victory.

— Justin Upton and James McCann homered, and Mikie Mahtook added a two-run single in Detroit’s 7-3 win at Arizona. Justin Verlander pitched into the seventh to get the win, allowing three runs and seven hits with seven K’s.

— A.J. Griffin tossed a four-hitter and the Texas Rangers banged out three home runs in an 11-0 rout of the Padres in San Diego. Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua each homered and had three RBIs for the Rangers, who also got a round-tripper from Robinson Chirinos.

— Taylor Motter doubled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth and Ben Gamel had a big night as the Mariners turned a 9-5 deficit into a 10-9 win at Philadelphia. Gamel was 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and three runs scored.

— Yunel  Escobar’s three-run homer and four RBIs highlighted the Angels’ 7-3 victory against Oakland. Albert Pujols and Ben Revere added solo shots to counter Yonder Alonso’s two homers for the Athletics.

Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning to cap Kansas City’s four-run comeback in a 7-6 decision over Tampa Bay. Salvador Perez slammed a two-run homer for the Royals, who tied it on Alex Gordon’s RBI single in the eighth.

— Hector Santiago looked good in Minnesota’s 7-2 win over the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits with six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot, and Byron Buxton had three hits to raise his average to .188.