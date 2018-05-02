Rockies ride new slogan to snap Cubs win streak; Tuesday’s MLB recaps

The dry erase board in the visitor’s clubhouse read “April Showers bring May Power,” and the Colorado Rockies sure looked like they believe.

A little wind helps, too.

Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl opened the game with consecutive homers off Kyle Hendricks, and the Rockies cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.

“Homers are the best,” a grinning Blackmon said. “I’m pro-homer, yes.”

With the wind blowing out on a warm night at Wrigley Field, Nolan Arenado also connected as Colorado stopped a three-game slide. Jon Gray (3-4) pitched seven crisp innings for his second straight win after dropping three in a row.

“He made pitches, all the way through, which is a great sign,” manager Bud Black said.

The Cubs had won a season-high five straight games, scoring three runs or fewer in each one. They got another solid start from Hendricks (2-2), but their recent trouble at the plate finally caught up to them.

“Been going on for about a week here,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ve benefited from those games, they got us tonight. Both sides pitched really well.”

The crowd of 40,077 was still finding its seats when Blackmon drove a 3-2 pitch over the wall in center for his 10th of the season. It was his 29th career leadoff homer.

Blackmon’s shot snapped a string of 33 2/3 innings for Chicago’s rotation without allowing an earned run. It was the first earned run allowed by any pitcher on the Cubs since the seventh inning of Friday’s 3-2 victory over Milwaukee.

Dahl then connected on a 1-1 pitch, belting a shot to left-center for his first major league homer since Sept. 25, 2016, against the Dodgers.

“I felt good from the start,” Hendricks said. “Bad pitch to Blackmon, didn’t want to walk him. Then wrong pitch really to Dahl, but not a bad one. Overall, felt really good about it still. Fastball command was good.”

The Rockies became the first team to lead off a game at Wrigley Field with consecutive homers since the Boston Bees in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Aug. 6, 1937, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It was the third time they accomplished the feat in franchise history.

“Those were good momentum-builders for us early in the game,” Black said. “We sort of slowed down after that.”

Arenado got in on the action with a leadoff drive in the fourth, giving Colorado a 3-1 lead. That was it for the Rockies against Hendricks, who allowed four hits and walked two in 7 2/3 innings.

But the Cubs couldn’t get anything going against Gray.

Maddon put Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot to try to help the big first baseman out of his slump, and he went deep on Gray’s first pitch for his fourth career leadoff homer. Rizzo’s drive got up in the wind and drifted over the wall in left for his second of the season.

Gray then retired nine in a row. Kyle Schwarber tripled with one out in the seventh, but Gray struck out Victor Caratini and Jason Heyward fouled out to end the inning.

“It was a good job of just making pitches and executing,” Gray said.

Adam Ottavino worked the eighth and Wade Davis finished the three-hitter for his 11th save in 12 chances. It was Davis’ first appearance at Wrigley since he saved 32 games for the NL Central champion Cubs last year.

UP NEXT

Rockies left-hander Tyler Anderson and Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish pitch in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. It’s the first start for Anderson (1-0, 4.10 ERA) since he left Friday’s 1-0 victory at Miami after just 1 1/3 innings due to a heartbeat issue. Darvish (0-2, 5.26 ERA) remains in search of his first win with Chicago after he tossed six sparkling innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee in his previous outing.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

The Atlanta Braves’ latest phenom looked pretty good against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Mike Soroka picked up a victory in his major league debut and the Braves pulled within a half-game of the NL East lead by downing the first-place Mets, 3-2. Soroka allowed just one run over six innings and threw shutout ball until Yoenis Cespedes hit a solo homer in the sixth.

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double while Atlanta scored three times in the first inning off Noah Syndergaard. Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. scored a run and was among six players to collect two of the Braves’ 15 hits.

— Yadiel Rivera was just 2-for-20 this season before delivering a walk-off single in the 10th inning to send the Marlins to their fourth consecutive win, 2-1 over the Phillies. Cameron Maybin tripled and scored the winning run that sent Philadelphia to its fourth straight loss.

— Bryce Harper was moved to the leadoff spot for the first time in five years and responded with a three-run homer to break a 5-for-36 slump in the Nationals’ 12-4 pounding of the Pirates. Max Scherzer is 6-1 after winning his fifth straight start, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

— The Cardinals stopped a three-game skid by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth to beat the White Sox, 3-2. Matt Carpenter tied it with a homer before Marcell Ozuna doubled and scored the winning run on Yadier Molina’s single.

— Ryan Braun’s two-run double put the Brewers ahead to stay in a 7-6 verdict over the Reds. Travis Shaw broke his 0-for-19 slump with a two-run homer, while Jesus Aguilar and Hernan Perez added solo shots.

— Daniel Descalso atoned for a big error by providing a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning to send the Diamondbacks to their fifth win in six games, 4-3 over the Dodgers. A.J. Pollock homered for the fourth time in two nights, and pinch-hitter Christian Walker smacked a 479-foot solo shot as Arizona pulled even with Boston for the majors’ top record at 21-8.

— The Padres downed the Giants, 3-2 on Eric Hosmer’s tiebreaking homer in the ninth. Hosmer also tripled earlier and scored, and Christian Villanueva hit his ninth home run of the year to help San Diego win for the third time in 10 games.

— Jorge Soler unloaded a three-run homer off Brian Johnson in the 13th inning before the Royals hung on for a 7-6 win at Boston. The Red Sox were two outs away from improving to 22-7 until Alex Gordon went deep off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth.

— Gary Sanchez broke a scoreless tie by slamming a three-run homer off Ken Giles in the ninth to send the Yankees to their 10th win in 11 games, 4-0 over the Astros. Houston wasted a strong pitching performance from Justin Verlander, who tied a career high with 14 strikeouts while limiting New York to three hits over eight shutout innings.

— Kendrys Morales homered twice and reached base five times to help the Blue Jays knock off the Twins, 7-4 in 10 innings. Toronto scored twice on wild pitches in the final inning to send Minnesota to its 11th loss in 12 games.

— The Angels pulled out a 3-2 win over the Orioles on Justin Upton’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Nick Tropeano pitched scoreless one-hit ball into the seventh inning, but Los Angeles coughed up a 2-0 lead in the ninth before halting a four-game skid.

— Dee Gordon went 5-for-5 and Nelson Cruz crushed a three-run homer in the fifth inning to put the Mariners ahead to stay in a 6-3 decision over the Athletics. Felix Hernandez gave up three runs and just three hits over six frames as Seattle improved to 17-11.

— Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered on consecutive pitches off Nick Goody in the 12th inning to power the Rangers past the Indians, 8-6. Texas recovered after Michael Brantley belted a game-tying grand slam with two out in the ninth.

— The Rays lost for only the second time in 11 games as Matthew Boyd held them to a run and seven hits in six innings of Detroit’s 2-1 victory. Nicholas Castellanos and Leonys Martin sandwiched RBI doubles around Matt Duffy’s run-scoring grounder.