Rockies Return Ninth Inning Comeback in Cleveland; Dodgers Keep Rolling

MLB – ROCKIES

Charlie Blackmon homered in the 12th inning, atoning for a baserunning blunder and lifting the Colorado Rockies over the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Wednesday.

With Colorado trailing 2-1, Blackmon singled leading off the eighth and was running on the pitch when DJ LeMahieu fouled a ball to the right side. Second baseman Jason Kipnis caught the ball on the warning track with his back to home plate, spun and threw to pitcher Joe Smith, who was covering first.

Colorado tied the score in the ninth when Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and came home on Jonathan Lucroy’s double off Cody Allen, who blew a save for the third time in 22 chances. Lucroy’s hit bounced away from center fielder Bradley Zimmer, who had tried for a sliding stop.

Lucroy was booed throughout the series. He vetoed a trade that would have sent him from Milwaukee to Cleveland at last season’s trade deadline.

The Boston Red Sox still enjoy a four-game lead in the AL East after running their winning streak to eight games.

The Red Sox scored five times in the fifth inning of an 8-2 rout of Tampa Bay. Eduardo Nunez triggered the rally with a single off the foot of Jake Odorizzi, taking the pitcher out of the game.

Boston finished the game with just three RBIs, scoring runs on errors by Odorizzi and first baseman Trevor Plouffe, two wild pitches and a passed ball.

Adeiny Hechavarria and Brad Miller homered for the Rays, who lost their share of the second AL wild-card berth.

The Yankees kept pace with the Red Sox by crushing three home runs in an 11-5 pounding of the Blue Jays. Todd Frazier hit a first-inning solo shot and added a two-run double that put the Yanks ahead 5-2 in the fifth. Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius each hit their 18th home runs of the season as New York won for the third time in four games since a four-game losing streak.

Elsewhere in the majors:

The Cubs were unable to expand their 1 ½-game lead in the NL Central, absorbing a 3-1 loss to the Giants in San Francisco. Madison Bumgarner surrendered Albert Almora Jr.’s solo shot but just four other hits while striking out seven over seven innings. Jarrett Parker singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh, one inning before Hunter Pence homered.

The Twins did the Cubs a favor as Bartolo Colon scattered five hits over seven innings of Minnesota’s 4-0 shutout of the Brewers. The 44-year-old Colon has won his last two starts since opening the year 2-9 with a 7.70 ERA. Brian Dozier smacked a solo homer among his three hits as the Twins sent the Brewers to their fourth consecutive loss.

The Cardinals’ 8-5 win over the Royals puts St. Louis in a second-place tie with the Brewers in the NL Central and keeps Kansas City four games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The Royals were clinging to a 5-4 lead until Yadier Molina unloaded a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth. Jose Martinez also homered in the Redbirds’ fifth consecutive win overall and third straight against their Missouri counterparts.

The Nationals hammered the Marlins, 10-1 behind Ryan Zimmerman, who was 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. Howie Kendrick added three hits and three ribbies as Washington regained its 14-game lead in the NL East. Gio Gonzalez improved to 10-5 by limiting Miami to a run and seven hits over seven frames.

Nicholas Castellanos was 3-for-5 with five RBIs to back Justin Verlander in Detroit’s 10-0 crushing of the Pirates. Verlander allowed just one hit over eight innings, a two-out double by Josh Bell in the sixth inning. Pittsburgh ended a three-game winning streak and stayed 3 ½ games off the NL Central lead.

The Dodgers’ 3-2 win at Arizona leaves Los Angeles with a 15-game lead over Colorado in the NL West. Travis Wood improved to 14-1 by limiting the Diamondbacks to a pair of runs and six hits over six innings. However, Wood and the Dodgers trailed 2-1 in the seventh until Joc Pederson hit an RBI double and scored on Yasiel Puig’s single. Clay Bellinger clubbed his 33rd home run for L.A.

Houston’s recent struggles continued as the AL West leaders absorbed a second straight loss to the last-place White Sox, 7-1. The game was scoreless until Chicago put together a four-run sixth on Tim Anderson’s two-run homer and a two-run single by Yolmer Sanchez. Miguel Gonzalez tossed five-hit ball over eight innings and blanked the Astros until Derek Fisher’s homer in the eighth, the lone bright spot in Houston’s eighth loss in 11 games.

The Mariners own the second AL wild-card slot by one game over the Rays and Royals after Kyle Seager slammed a three-run shot in the first inning to put Seattle ahead to stay in a 6-3 win at Oakland. Nelson Cruz homered twice and provided three RBIs for the Mariners, who received 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball from the bullpen. The M’s are a half-game ahead of the Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.

Troy Scribner combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as the Angels stifled the Orioles, 5-1. Scribner gave up a run and two hits over five innings, including Welington Castillo’s solo shot in the top of the third. C.J. Cron’s two-run homer broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth.

Joey Gallo’s 32nd homer of the season was a two-run blast that gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead in the first inning of a 5-1 win against the Mets. The Rangers scored their other runs on a balk, a fielder’s choice and a bases-loaded walk in earning a split of the two-game set. Martin Perez scattered three hits over eight innings and blanked New York until Wilmer Flores’ solo homer in the sixth.

Eugenio Suarez and Stuart Turner each smacked two-run homers and Jose Peraza drove in three runs in the Reds’ 8-3 rout of the Padres. Asher Wojciechowski blanked San Diego until Manuel Margot and Wil Myers homered in the sixth.

Jared Eickoff carried a shutout into the seventh and the Phillies scored twice on Odubal Herrera’s RBI triple before beating the Braves, 3-2. Herrera came around to score on his third-inning triple following an error by rookie second baseman Ozzie Albies. Freddy Galvis supplied a run-scoring double that put Philadelphia up 3-0 in the fifth.