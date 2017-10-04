Rockies Playoff Game Tonight! Yankees Overcome Bad Start to Beat Twins in AL Wildcard Game

The Diamondbacks and Rockies share a spring training facility and played each other 19 times this season, so they know each other very well. Now comes game No. 20, an NL wild-card matchup with Arizona’s Zack Greinke facing Colorado’s young Jon Gray. It’s a matchup of under-the-radar franchises in the NL West that had turnaround seasons under first-year managers.

AL Wildcard Game: Yankees 8, Twins 4

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years. Gregorius’ three-run homer tied the score in the first inning after Minnesota knocked out Luis Severino, a pumped-up Judge showed his most emotion this season when he hit a two-run shot in his playoff debut and the Yankees beat the Twins 8-4. New York plays the Indians in a best-of-five Division Series starting tomorrow.