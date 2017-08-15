Rockies Pitcher Beats Cancer, Beats Braves in First Game Back

Chad Bettis drew a standing ovation when he took the mound for the first time since cancer treatment, then threw seven impressive innings Monday night as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0.

Bettis scattered six hits, walked none and struck out two. He hadn’t pitched in the majors since being diagnosed with testicular cancer in November.

Bettis had surgery for the condition, but tests in March showed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. He later underwent chemotherapy.

The crowd at Coors Field gave Bettis a big cheer as he went out to pitch the first inning. The Braves’ best chance to score against him came when Ender Inciarte led off with a triple, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it to an inside-the-park home run.

The 28-year-old Bettis led Colorado in starts (32), wins (14) and innings (186) last season. He left for a pinch-hitter in the seventh with the game still scoreless.

Colorado scored three times in the eighth off Rex Brothers (2-3), who relieved starter Julio Teheran.

Mike Dunn (5-1) got the win and Greg Holland closed for his 35th save.

The two most prodigious home run hitters in the major leagues flashed their power Monday night. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit his MLB-leading 43rd homer in the Marlins 8-3 win at home over the San Francisco Giants. And at Yankee Stadium, rookie Aaron Judge clubbed his 36th in a 4-2 victory over the cross-town rival Mets.

Stanton broke the club mark of 42 homers set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton has homered 22 times in his last 34 games.

He set another team record for most consecutive games with a home run when he tagged Ty Blach (8-8) for a two-run drive in the first inning. The All-Star slugger later had an RBI single as Miami won its fourth in a row.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had three hits, scored twice, and drove in a run to help back Adam Conley (5-5), who allowed three runs in 6 1-3 innings.

In other MLB action:

The New York Yankees rode three homers, including Aaron Judge’s 36th of the year, to a 4-2 victory over the cross-town rival Mets. The win moved New York to within four and a half games of first place Boston in the American League’s Eastern Division race. Curtis Grandson and Yoenis Cespedes hit bases-empty homers for the Mets. Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez also went deep for the Yankees.

Edwin Encarnacion homered twice to help the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians earn their fourth straight victory, 7-3 over the East-leading Boston Red Sox. In a rematch of last year’s American League Division Series, which Cleveland won in a three-game sweep, Trevor Bauer (11-8) struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs — all on solo homers by Red Sox rookies. Rafael Devers had two and Andrew Benintendi one.

Josh Donaldson clubbed a homer to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Donaldson connected against Rays starter Jake Odorizzi in the first inning. Wilson Ramos homered for the losing Jays and Nick Tepesch went six strong innings on the mound for the win.

Joey Gallo hit his 33rd home run and the Texas Rangers also played some small ball in a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Martin Perez (7-10) had a second straight solid start for Texas. The lefty made it through six innings without giving up any more runs after trailing 2-0 only three batters into the game.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and the Chicago Cubs continued their recent dominance of the Cincinnati Reds with a 15-5 victory. Bryant went 2 for 4 with a walk and has reached safely in 16 of his last 20 plate appearances. Rizzo was 3 for 5 with a season-high five RBIs

Zack Greinke struck out nine in six-plus innings to bounce back from his first home loss of the season, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros. The AL West-leading Astros have lost six of seven.

Cam Gallagher hit a grand slam for his first career home run and second big league hit with a sixth-inning drive, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Monday night. Jake Junis (5-2), recalled for his seventh stint with Kansas City this season, allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. The Royals moved into a second-place tie with the idle Twins, five games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Tim Beckham hit the first pitch of the game out for his first career leadoff homer, Manny Machado hit the sixth grand slam of his career an inning later, and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Seattle Mariners 11-3. Baltimore pounded Seattle’s pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break

Jose Pirela’s two-out, two-run single highlighted the four-run sixth inning that carried the San Diego Padres to a 7-4 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cory Spangenberg hit a leadoff homer in the eighth to finish with three hits and three runs. Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins hit his first two major league home runs, a leadoff shot in the fourth and a solo shot in the seventh.