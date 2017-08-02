Rockies Move Into Top Wildcard Playoff Spot

MLB – ROCKIES

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Charlie Blackmon crashed into the center-field fence for an outstanding catch that ended the top of the ninth. In the bottom half, the Rockies took advantage of a misplay by new Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, a touted prospect making his major league debut. Colorado moved a half-game ahead of Arizona for the NL’s first wild-card berth.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

The Boston Red Sox are back atop the AL East standings following a wild victory over the Cleveland Indians. Christian Vazquez belted a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Red Sox a 12-10 victory against the AL Central leaders. Closer Chad Allen struck out Mitch Moreland with two out in the ninth, but the ball sailed past catcher Yan Gomes for a wild pitch that put runners on first and second. Allen threw another wild pitch before Vazquez homered for just the second time this season.

Moreland slammed a three-run homer and Eduardo Nunez went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Bosox.

Brandon Guyer, Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who blew leads of 5-0, 7-5 and 10-9.

The outcome puts the Red Sox a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees and keeps the Indians two games in front of Kansas City.

The Yankees lost for only the second time in nine games as John Hicks smacked a three-run homer in the second inning of the Tigers’ 4-3 victory in the Bronx. Anibal Sanchez allowed six hits over 6 2/3s, including a two-run homer by Didi Gregorius. The Yankees had runners on second and third with two out in the ninth before Shane Greene retired Clint Frazier to end the game. Justin Upton also homered off CC Sabathia, who was reached for four runs and six hits over six frames.

Dylan Bundy was terrific in the Orioles’ 7-2 win against Kansas City, limiting the Royals to an unearned run and three hits over eight innings. Seth Smith was 2-for-3 with a two-run double and three RBIs as Baltimore earned its fourth consecutive win. The Royals have dropped three of four since a season-high nine-game winning streak.

Kenta Maeda tossed two-hit ball over seven shutout innings of the Dodgers’ 3-2 victory in Atlanta. Clay Bellinger slammed his 29th homer of the season and Yasiel Puig scored twice to help Los Angeles earn its ninth consecutive win. The Dodgers are 20-2 since a loss at San Diego on July 2.

Marcel Ozuna launched a game-tying, three-run homer in the fifth and Derek Dietrich added an RBI triple later in the inning to complete the Marlins’ comeback in a 7-6 win over Washington. Nationals starter Max Scherzer belted a three-run homer but had to leave the game before the bottom of the second because of neck spasms. Howie Kendrick went 5-for-5 for the Nationals, who blew a 6-0 lead and lost for only the sixth time in 18 games.

Pitcher Jon Lester hit one of the Cubs’ five home runs in a 16-4 dismantling of the Diamondbacks. Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of round-trippers for the Cubs, who also got home runs from Ian Happ and Javier Baez in winning for the 14th time in 17 games since the All-Star break. Rizzo, Baez and Albert Almora Jr. drove in three runs apiece as the Cubs maintained their 2 ½-game lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Jimmy Nelson finally beat the Cardinals and the Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory at Milwaukee. Nelson was 0-8 with a 7.01 in 11 appearances all-time against the Redbirds before holding them to two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. The Brewers scored three times in the first off Carlos Martinez, capped by Manny Pina’s RBI double.

The Rays were 6-4 winners over the Astros as Evan Longoria went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. Tampa Bay’s bullpen came through with three shutout innings after winning pitcher Chris Archer was reached for six hits over six frames, including homers by Alex Bregman and Carlos Beltran. Logan Morrison also homered off loser Mike Fiers, who gave up six runs over 6 ½ innings.

Robinson Cano drove in three runs and Nelson Cruz banged out his 22nd home run while the Mariners were building an 8-3 lead in an 8-7 decision over the Rangers. Joey Gallo homered twice and had four RBIs for Texas, which also wasted Rougned Odor’s 24th home run. The Mariners are 15 games behind the AL West-leading Astros and 1 ½ games in back of Kansas City for the second AL wild-card berth.

Jhoulys Chacin scattered three hits over seven innings as the Padres blanked the Twins, 3-0. Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer in the eighth to cap the scoring as San Diego dealt Minnesota its third straight loss. Twins starter and loser Jose Berrios carried a no-hitter into the sixth and allowed just one run on a pair of hits over seven frames.

Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and scored twice as part of the Reds’ 14-hit attack in a 9-1 pounding of the Pirates. Eugenio Suarez drove in two runs and Jose Peraza went 3-for-5 to back Homer Bailey, who allowed a run and four hits over six innings. Losing pitcher Jameson Taillon was tagged for eight runs and 11 hits in just 3 2/3 innings.

Josh Donaldson cracked a solo homer and had three RBIs as the Blue Jays doubled up the White Sox, 8-4. Russell Martinez and Justin Smoak drove in two runs apiece to help Marcus Stroman pick up his 10th win. Chicago ended a two-game winning streak and lost for the 18th time in 22 games.

Albert Pujols slammed his 600th career home run and drove in five to lead the Angels’ 7-1 romp over the Phillies. Ricky Nolasco worked six innings and combined with three relievers to blank the Phillies following an RBI single by Tommy Joseph in the top of the first. Aaron Nola took a 1-0 lead into the sixth before faltering.

The Giants were 10-4 winners over the Athletics as Hunter Pence hit a three-run homer and Nick Hundley added a two-run shot. Brandon Belt also went deep to help San Francisco halt a four-game skid. Jeff Samardzija struck out five over eight innings to win consecutive outings for the second time this year.