Rockies Lose Second Straight in Final Inning; Red Sox Pulling Away From Yankees in AL East

MLB – ROCKIES

Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Greg Holland as the Cleveland Indians rallied for four runs in their last at-bat for Corey Kluber and beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday night.

After Austin Jackson tied it with a two-out bloop RBI single, Gomes connected on the first pitch from Holland (2-3), driving it into the seats in center field to touch off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.

Gomes flung his helmet and skipped around the bases as the Indians players danced out of their dugout at the improbable walk-off win.

Kluber (10-3) deserved it. The right-hander gave up three hits, struck out 11, threw his second straight complete game and continued his dominance since returning from the disabled list on June 1.

The New York Yankees are looking even smaller in the Boston Red Sox’s rearview mirror right now.

The Bosox lead the AL East by four games over the Yanks after Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel combined on a two-hitter in a 2-0 shutout of the Rays.

Sale was outstanding while improving to 14-4, holding Tampa Bay to a pair of hits while striking out 13 over eight innings. Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth, allowing Boston to finish with 16 K’s against the Rays.

Rafael Devers put the Red Sox ahead with an RBI grounder in the top of the fourth. Jackie Bradley added an RBI single in the ninth to help Boston secure its seventh consecutive win.

The Red Sox were a half-game behind New York before the winning streak.

In Toronto, J.A. Happ held the Yankees to a run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings of the Blue Jays’ 4-2 victory. Josh Donaldson slammed a pair of two-run homers off CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh), who was pulled after just three innings. Sabathia entered with an AL-leading 2.29 road ERA and had never allowed a homer to Donaldson in 35 career at-bats.

Garrett Cooper drove in both runs for the Yankees, who ended a two-game winning streak and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Elsewhere in the Majors:

Jedd Gyorko slammed a three-run homer and Yadier Molina added a solo shot and three RBIs to lead the Cardinals’ second straight rout of the Royals, 10-3. Randal Grichuk also hit a solo homer and Michael Wacha gave up three runs over six innings for his ninth win. St. Louis is just 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs after outscoring the Royals 21-6 in the first two games of the four-game season series.

The Giants prevented the Cubs from expanding their lead in the NL Central as Buster Posey drilled a three-run homer and pitcher Ty Blach added an RBI single in a 6-3 decision over Chicago at San Francisco. Blach allowed two runs and seven hits over seven innings to win his second straight start and help the Giants beat the Cubs for the first time in their last five meetings. The Cubs’ second loss in their last 14 road games keeps them 1 ½ games ahead of Milwaukee.

Max Kepler and Brian Dozier combined for three home runs and eight RBIs as the Twins throttled the Brewers, 11-4 in Minnesota. Dozier hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, while Kepler added a pair of homers to help the Twins send Milwaukee to its third straight loss. Losing pitcher Matt Garza was torched for eight runs over 3 1/3 innings.

Dallas Keuchel was roughed up in Houston’s 8-5 loss to the White Sox, yielding eight runs and 10 hits in just four innings. Kevan Smith hit a two-run homer and a two-run double off Keuchel, who is 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list. The AL West leaders have dropped seven of 10.

Giancarlo Stanton crushed his career-high 38th home run and Vance Worley worked six strong innings as the Marlins thumped the Nationals, 7-3 to cut Washington’s lead in the NL East to 13 games over Miami. Stanton’s three-run blast broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth, one inning after Derek Dietrich’s solo shot knotted the score. Dietrich finished with three RBIs to back Worley, who gave up a run and six hits.

Jake Lamb hit a solo homer and put the Diamondbacks ahead with a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead a 6-3 win over the Dodgers. Chris Iannetta also homered as Arizona moved a half-game ahead of Colorado for the first NL wild-card berth. Justin Turner homered twice for the Dodgers, whose lead in the NL West is at 15 games over the DBacks.

Andrew McCutchen banged out his 23rd home run of the season and the Pirates climbed within 3 ½ games of the NL Central lead by whipping Detroit, 6-3. Chad Kuhl took a shutout into the sixth and allowed three runs and five hits to win his second straight start. Kuhl also provided a two-run single while Pittsburgh built a 6-0 lead in its fifth win in six games.

The Mariners pulled out a 7-6 win at Oakland on Leonys Martin’s solo blast in the 10th inning. The Athletics led 6-2 until Ben Gamel’s two-run double in the sixth. Seattle overcame Khris Davis’ three-run homer and RBI triple to move into a virtual three-way tie with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the final AL wild-card berth.

C.J. Cron hit a pair of RBI singles and Luis Valbuena doubled home the tiebreaking run as the Angels topped the Orioles, 3-2. Parker Bridwell limited Baltimore to a run and six hits over seven innings for Los Angeles, which is two games behind for the final AL wild-card berth. The Birds remain 1 ½ games out of a playoff spot following their third loss in 11 games.

Luis Perdomo carried a shutout into the seventh inning of the Padres’ 7-3 victory at Cincinnati. Perdoma left with a 7-0 lead but was charged with two runs following Tucker Barnhart’s three-run homer off Jose Torres. Yangervis Solarte smacked a two-run homer and had three RBIs, while Austin Hedges added a solo shot to help the Padres end a two-game skid.

Homers by Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d’Arnaud helped the Mets overcome the Rangers’ three round-trippers in a 5-4 win over Texas. Chris Flexen allowed three runs over 5 2/3s in picking up his first big league win. Joey Gallo, Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos went deep for the Rangers.

The Phillies are 10-2 against the Braves this season after Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer in a 5-2 decision over Atlanta. Winning pitcher Zach Eflin allowed two runs over seven innings following his recall from the minors. Julio Teheran fell to 1-8 in 12 home starts, surrendering five runs over five innings.