Rockies going for sweep of Reds Thursday; Cubs win on walk-off grand slam

With the top of the Rockies’ lineup struggling to do much of anything, the guys who bat at the bottom did all the damage in their latest win.

Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer , and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs Wednesday night as the bottom of the batting order powered Colorado to a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Those three hitters — 6 through 8 in the order — drove in all six runs and accounted for five of Colorado’s eight hits, enjoying some breakout games individually. Desmond came in batting .193, Wolters .159.

The Rockies needed their big games. Their top three hitters in the lineup went 1 for 14 with three strikeouts.

“We saw some good things offensively from guys in the deep part of the order,” manager Bud Black said.

Colorado arrived in town with a season-high four straight losses, all set up by blown leads. Jon Gray (6-6) went five innings and showed signs of emerging from his recent struggles after refining his delivery. The bullpen held on to give the Rockies their second consecutive win in the series.

Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett drove in a pair of runs with a double and a sacrifice fly on the one-year anniversary of his record-setting game .

The second baseman became the 17th player in major league history to hit four home runs last June 6 against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Gennett also became the first to have four homers, five hits and 10 RBIs in a game.

He was no match for the bottom of the Rockies’ order.

Wolters batted eighth and doubled home a run with two outs in the second inning against Sal Romano (3-7). Sixth-place hitter Parra singled home a run in the fourth, and Desmond followed with his 11th homer for a 4-2 lead.

“We lost again when I pitched,” said Romano, who faced one batter in the sixth before leaving. “It doesn’t matter what I say, I gave up five runs.”

Wolters singled home another run with two outs in the sixth, and Parra had an RBI single in the eighth as the Rockies pulled away.

Gray came into the game in a deep slump — 1-2 with 9.33 ERA in his last four starts. He gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings. Four relievers finished it, with Wade Davis pitching the ninth for his second straight save in the series and his NL-leading 20th in 22 chances.

“I was a little in-and-out of the moment at times, and I had to find that rhythm,” said Gray, who threw 101 pitches. “I felt I was getting closer. There were definitely some positives to take out of it.”

The Reds fell to 21-41 overall. They’ve matched the 1950 team for second-worst start in franchise history, trailing only the 1934 team that went 19-43.

LOPSIDED SERIES

The Rockies have won four of the five games in their season series with the Reds. On Thursday, they’ll try for their first three-game sweep in Cincinnati since 2005.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-1) faced the Reds on May 26 at Coors Field and gave up three runs on six hits in six innings of Cincinnati’s 6-5 win.

Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-6) is 1-3 in his last five starts.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

— Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer to snap a scoreless tie in the top of the 13th inning, and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a homer lifting the New York Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yanks have won seven of their last eight games.

— Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez each hit solo homers and had RBI doubles as the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Wednesday night. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight game and improved their major league-best record to 43-19.

— Anthony Rendon had four hits and drove in three runs leading the Washington Nationals to an 11-2 pounding of the Tampa Bay Rays. Michael A. Taylor added three RBIs and the Nationals made it 11 wins in their last 15 games.

—Josh Harrison went 2 for 3 with a bases-clearing double and David Freese and Gregory Polanco each drove in two runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates outscored the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-9. Corey Dickerson had 3 hits and scored 4 runs for the Pirates.

—Tim Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs as the Chicago White Sox topped the Minnesota Twins 5-2.

—Jason Heyward delivered a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning sending the Chicago Cubs to a 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.

—Derek Dietrich had four hits including a homer and he drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins sailed by the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3. Miami has now won two straight games after snapping a six-game losing streak.

—Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer and Yuli Gurriel added a two-RBI single in a four-run seventh inning that sent the Houston Astros to a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. The outcome snapped a three-game skid for Houston and a five-game winning streak for the Mariners.

—Bartolo Colon registered his 243rd career victory, working five innings, as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2. The 45-year-old Colon has now matched Juan Marichal for the most wins by a pitcher born in the Dominican Republic.

—Justin Upton’s third homer in four games helped the Los Angeles Angels defeat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Angels’ starter Shohei Ohtani as removed from the game before the start of the fifth inning because of a blister on his pitching hand.

—Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed just one run in seven innings, as the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. Carrasco worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and Jose Ramirez had a go-head double and scored in the Indian’s three-run fifth.

—Manny Machado used his glove and bat to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. Baltimore’s two-time Gold Glove winner made a one-handed grab of Adam Jones’ bat as it bounced off the protective screen near home plate in the first inning and he hit a sacrifice fly in the eight to plate the only run of the game.

— Alen Hanson had a tying, two-run homer off Brad Boxberger with two outs in the ninth inning and Brandon Crawford singled home Andrew McCutchen in the 10th as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Wednesday for their sixth win in seven games. Arizona led 4-2 in the ninth. The Diamondbacks had been 29-0 when leading after eight innings.

— Matt Strahm and four other relievers combined on a four-hitter as the San Diego Padres beat Atlanta 3-1 in San Diego, to take two of three from the Braves.