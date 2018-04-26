Rockies finish off Padres 5-2, Cardinals stay hot while White Sox are not

Jon Gray altered the grip on his slider and set his aim higher in the strike zone.

It added up to a big change in fortune.

The hard-throwing righty struck out 11 in six dominant innings and David Dahl lined a two-run triple, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Gray (2-4) had pinpoint control in scattering three hits and walking one to break his three-game slide. He had at least one strikeout in every inning before being lifted for a pinch-hitter after throwing 101 pitches.

For this, he credits a tweak to his slider — he’s using the index finger to create more spin — and a decision to own the top part of the zone. Gray was letting his fastball fly as his long, blond hair flew in every direction.

“I feel like Jon’s best games, it looks like he’s having a lot of fun,” catcher Tony Wolters said. “I told him he’s an aggressive assassin that has fun.”

Reliever Bryan Shaw allowed a run in the seventh and Wade Davis another during a shaky ninth in a nonsave situation. But Davis fanned Manuel Margot to end the game and help the Rockies take two of three from San Diego. It was their first home series win of the season.

This game turned into a strikeout-fest, though, with the teams fanning a combined 27 times.

Tyson Ross (2-2) allowed four runs in four innings and struck out seven as he dropped to 0-6 lifetime at Coors Field. He didn’t have the same sort of stuff as his last start, when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Arizona.

“Pitches were at a premium for him today,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “Obviously after four that was enough. I think he did enough to keep us in the ball game. We just didn’t do anything offensively.”

Dahl provided the big blow at the plate with a triple off the wall during a three-run third that gave Colorado an early 4-0 cushion. That was more than enough support for Gray, who’s been struggling with his rhythm. He entered the game allowing 18 earned runs over his three-game skid.

He found his groove early, striking out Jose Pirela to start the game. Two batters later, a fan interfered with first baseman Ryan McMahon trying to catch Wil Myers’ foul ball near the stands. Gray quickly regrouped after the fan got the souvenir and promptly struck out Myers.

Gray found himself in a one-out, two-on jam in the fourth. After Franchy Cordero struck out, Chase Headley flied out to end the threat.

“That was really good to see,” manager Bud Black said. “He bent, but he didn’t break. ”

Gray’s commanding performance follows on the heels of Kyle Freeland’s outing a night earlier, when the lefty threw seven sizzling innings in an 8-0 win.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Travel to Miami for a three-game series that starts Friday. LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 4.32) goes for the Rockies and RHP Jose Urena (0-3, 5.88) for the Marlins.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

Albert Pujols moved a little closer to a major milestone on Wednesday, but the Los Angeles Angels saw their team-record, 11-game road winning streak come to an end.

Pujols is within six hits of 3,000 after slamming his 619th home run in the Angels’ 5-2 loss at Houston. The homer was one of very few mistakes made by Justin Verlander, who carried a no-hitter into the fifth and held Los Angeles to two runs and four hits over seven innings.

Jose Altuve finally hit his first homer of the season, Jake Marisnick went deep and Alex Bregman laced a three-run double as the Astros avoided a three-game sweep.

— The Red Sox’s season-worst, three-game losing streak is over after Mookie Betts hit a leadoff homer and a go-ahead, two-run blast in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win at Toronto. Betts has six home runs and seven RBIs in his last seven games. Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez is 3-0 after yielding three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

— Didi Gregorius hiked his major league-leading RBI total to 29 by homering for the fourth straight game and driving in a pair in the Yankees’ fifth consecutive win, 7-4 against the Twins. Tyler Austin hit a three-run shot and made a sparkling defensive play at first base in helping New York deal Minnesota its sixth loss in a row.

— The Phillies had dropped eight straight to the Diamondbacks until Aaron Altherr unloaded a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning of Philadelphia’s 5-3 win against Arizona. Jake Arrieta improved to 3-0 in four starts since signing with the Phils last month, giving up one earned run and four hits over seven innings.

— The Cardinals won for the ninth time in 11 games as Jedd Gyorko belted a two-run homer and Marcell Ozuna supplied a tiebreaking, two-run single to end a 1-for-24 skid and help St. Louis whip the Mets, 9-1. Michael Wacha gave up a run and five hits while fanning eight over six innings to win his fourth consecutive start.

— Prized prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. singled and scored the tying run in the eighth inning of his big league debut to help the Braves down the Reds, 5-4. Johan Camargo drove in the lead run and provided two doubles and two RBIs.

— Miguel Rojas smacked a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto added a solo shot and three RBIs as the Marlins pulled out an 8-6 win over the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw dropped to 1-4 by surrendering three runs on five hits and six walks over five innings.

— Sixth-inning homers by Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion powered the Indians past the Cubs, 4-1. Losing pitcher Jon Lester allowed only one hit until Brandon Guyer’s game-tying homer in the fifth inning.

— Matt Adams went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and six RBIs as the Nationals avoided a three-game sweep with a 15-2 dismantling of the Giants in San Francisco. Andrew Stevenson had four hits and four RBIs for the Nats, who scored at least twice in six innings. Trea Turner had five of the Nationals’ season-high 18 hits to back Max Scherzer, who is 5-1 after allowing a pair of runs and five hits with 10 strikeouts over six innings.

— The Brewers were 6-2 winners at Kansas City behind Jhoulys Chacin, who limited the Royals to two runs and four hits while working into the sixth inning. The Brewers scratched out four runs in the fourth inning en route to their eighth straight win, their best run in three years. Milwaukee’s bullpen combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, running its streak to 28 straight.

— Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs while the Rays pounded former teammate Alex Cobb in an 8-4 rout of the Orioles. Rays reliever Jonny Venters retired the only batter he faced in his first big league appearance since undergoing a third Tommy John surgery in 2014.

— Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead single in the fifth inning and the Rangers’ bullpen protected the lead in a 4-2 victory over the Athletics. Four Texas relievers worked 4 1/3 hitless innings to stop Oakland’s four-game winning streak.

— The Tigers won a slugfest in Pittsburgh as Nicholas Castellanos went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs in a 13-10 decision over the Pirates in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Miguel Cabrera had four hits and two RBIs for Detroit, which also got home runs from Leonys Martin, James McCann and Jeimer Candelario.

— The Pirates bounced back to win the nightcap as Jose Osuna launched a three-run homer in the second inning to put the Bucs ahead to stay in an 8-3 romp over Detroit. Starling Marte drove in two runs and the Bucs received three shutout innings of relief after winning pitcher Chad Kuhl allowed three runs while fanning eight in six innings.

— The White Sox are off to their worst 21-game start in 68 years after Mike Zunino, Nelson Cruz and Felix Hernandez led Seattle to a 4-3 victory in Chicago. Zunino homered, doubled and scored twice, while Cruz went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles. Hernandez settled down after a two-run first and worked six innings as the Mariners dropped the White Sox to 5-16.