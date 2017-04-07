Rockies Come Home 3-1 to Host Dodgers Friday

Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds homered and Antonio Senzatela pitched five strong innings in his major league debut to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Thursday. Arenado homered off Neftali Feliz (0-1) leading off the ninth. Former Brewer Reynolds led off the third against starter Chase Anderson with his second home run of the season.

The Rockies won three of four games in the season-opening series.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis tied it in the seventh with a solo homer off reliever Adam Ottavino.

Senzatela pitched five shutout innings, gave up two hits, had six strikeouts and three walks. He spent last season with Double-A Hartford and was winless in five spring training starts this year

Mike Dunn (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Greg Holland finished for his third save in three chances.

Around the Major Leagues Thursday

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina inadvertently pulled the hidden ball trick on himself and it helped the Chicago Cubs take the rubber match of their season-opening series in St. Louis.

Kyle Schwarber blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning as the Cubs downed the Redbirds 6-4. Schwarber’s homer came two batters after Molina couldn’t locate a ball that was stuck to his chest protector.

Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur struck out against Brett Cecil leading off the seventh, but the ball landed on Molina’s equipment and was trapped by a sticky substance. Szczur was able to reach first base on the play, and he moved to second on a walk before Schwarber went deep off Cecil.

Winning pitcher John Lackey allowed three earned runs while striking out seven over six innings.

— Yasiel Puig slammed a pair of two-run homers and Brandon McCarthy worked six innings as the Dodgers ripped the Padres, 10-2 at Los Angeles. McCarthy carried a shutout into the sixth and held the Padres to a pair of runs and four hits. Losing pitcher Jered Weaver gave up four runs over five innings in his Padres debut.

— Matt Harvey was a winner in his first start since undergoing major surgery last year, allowing a pair of Matt Kemp homers but just one other hit over 6 2/3s to lead the Mets over Atlanta, 6-2. Harvey fanned four and needed just 35 pitches to get through the first four innings. Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run double and Wilmer Flores a two-run homer as the Mets took the rubber match.

— Justin Bour doubled home the tiebreaking run to give Miami a 4-3, 10-inning win at Washington. J.T. Realmuto was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored to help the Marlins avoid a three-game sweep. Adam Eaton, Jayson Werth and Ryan Zimmerman homered for the Nationals, who blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2.

— Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer and Arizona improved to 3-1 for the first time in four years by slamming the Giants, 9-3. David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt hit solo homers for the Diamondbacks, who were 1-9 versus San Francisco in the desert last season.

— The Twins are 3-0 just a season after dropping their first nine games. Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Royals’ bullpen in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory against Kansas City. The Royals walked 23 batters in the series and fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

— Kendrys Morales crushed his fourth career grand slam and Marcus Stroman pitched into the seventh inning of Toronto’s first win of the season, 5-2 at Tampa Bay. Stroman was reached for just one run and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.

— Andrew Triggs pitched into the sixth inning and Ryon Healy homered as Oakland outscored the Los Angeles Angels, 5-1 to earn a split of the season-opening four-game series. Triggs allowed an unearned run, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Healy’s two-run shot capped a four-run third off Tyler Skaggs.

— The White Sox hammered the Tigers, 11-2 as Geovany Soto homered twice and had four RBIs. Matt Davidson added his first big league triple and homer to help Rick Renteria get his first victory as the White Sox’s manager. Chicago hurler James Shields allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings to win his first start of the season after going 6-19 last year.

— Seattle and Houston were tied 2-2 until Jarrod Dyson and Jean Segura slapped RBI singles in the ninth to give the Mariners a 4-2 victory against the Astros. George Springer and Marwin Gonzalez homered for the Astros, who were trying to open the season with a four-game sweep.

— Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen smacked a pinch-hit, solo homer that snapped a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning of a 7-4 triumph over the Phillies in Cincinnati. Adam Duvall also homered as the Reds rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat Philadelphia for the second time in the three-game set.

— The Pirates and Red Sox were postponed in Boston. The game will be made up April 13.