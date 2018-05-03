Rockies blast Cubs 11-2; pair of players blast 3 HRs on same day

Nolan Arenado got the rout started when he lined a fastball off the roof of a club room beyond the shrubs in center field. From there, the Rockies kept the long drives coming.

Arenado hit two of Colorado’s season-high four homers and drove in five runs to back Tyler Anderson in an 11-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Rockies hit seven home runs over the past two games at Wrigley Field, including three for Arenado.

The three-time All-Star belted two long drives in this one, starting with a two-run shot off Yu Darvish in the first. Arenado connected again in the eighth, nailing a three-run homer to left against Luke Farrell that bounced into the street.

Trevor Story added a long homer to left leading off the fifth, and Chris Iannetta chased Darvish one out later with a solo drive that made it 6-1.

“We have a lot of power, one through nine, really,” Arenado said. “Good guys that can drive the ball out of the ballpark and I think that’s what we’ve always had here, obviously. It’s good to hit the ball out of the ballpark but we still have to have the kind of at-bats we had today.”

Anderson (2-0) went seven innings in his longest start of the season after leaving his previous outing because he was feeling light-headed. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine while allowing two runs and three hits.

Anthony Rizzo homered in the fourth and Kris Bryant went deep in the sixth , but that was it for Chicago. The Cubs finished with four hits in their eighth consecutive game with three or fewer runs.

“That game belongs in Lake Michigan — with cement shoes tied around it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That was awful.”

Rizzo’s drive was his second in as many days. He connected from the fourth spot in the order after hitting his fourth career leadoff homer on Tuesday. But the Cubs dropped their second straight following a season-high five-game win streak.

Darvish (0-3) got tagged for six runs — five earned — and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings by a team that began the day with the majors’ lowest batting average. Coming off a dominant start against Milwaukee, the right-hander exited to boos this time around.

The latest shaky outing left his ERA through six starts at 6.00 — not what the Cubs envisioned when they signed him to a $126 million contract in the offseason.

DRINK UP

The Rockies sent rookie outfielder Noel Cuevas — in full uniform and pushing a cart — on a coffee run prior to the game. He returned with about 20 cups from Starbucks.

The caffeine boost seemed to fuel Colorado.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (1-3, 5.14 ERA) tries to shake off back-to-back losses as the Rockies open a weekend series against RHP Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.09 ERA) and the Mets in New York on Friday.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

Mookie Betts and Edwin Encarnacion are the latest major leaguers to homer three times in a game this season. In Betts’ case, it’s the second time he’s done it since opening day.

Betts launched three solo blasts while going 4-for-4 to lead the Red Sox past the Royals, 5-4. It’s the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for the most in franchise history.

J.D. Martinez also homered and Drew Pomeranz allowed three runs over six innings as the Red Sox improved to an American League-leading 22-8.

Encarnacion tops the Indians with nine home runs after slamming three more in a 12-4 rout of the Rangers. Encarnacion launched a three-run shot in the first inning before adding a two-run blast and a solo homer in Cleveland’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor also homered to support Corey Kluber, who improved to 5-1 despite yielding solo homers by Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara and Juan Centeno.

Cleveland still leads the AL Central by three games over Detroit.

— The Yankees earned their second straight 4-0 win over the Astros as Luis Severino struck out 10 while allowing five hits in his first career complete game. Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and had four RBIs in the Yankees’ 11th victory in 12 games.

— JaCoby Jones tripled and scored the winning run on John Hicks’ bunt single to send the Tigers to a 12-inning win over the Rays, 3-2. James McCann tied it with a solo shot in the seventh after Michael Fulmer tossed two-run ball over six innings for Detroit.

— Fernando Romero won his major league debut by scattering four hits over 5 2/3 innings of the Twins’ 4-0 shutout of the Blue Jays. Eddie Rosario homered in Minnesota’s second victory in 13 games.

— Jed Lowrie launched a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Mark Canha delivered a solo blast in the ninth to lift the Athletics past the Mariners, 3-2. Seattle’s bullpen wasted a fantastic performance by starting James Paxton, who struck out a career-high 16 and held Oakland to five hits over seven shutout innings.

— Albert Pujols is two hits shy of 3,000 after furnishing a homer and a double in the Angels’ 10-7 win against the Orioles. Justin Upton hit a three-run blast and Mike Trout added his 11th homer of the year to tie for the major league lead.

— The Dodgers’ ended a four-game skid and won for the first time in nine tries at Phoenix in a 2-1 decision over the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers received 7 2/3 strong innings from the bullpen after Hyun-Jin Ryu left the game with what the ballclub said was a left groin strain.

— Sean Newcomb tossed two-hit ball over a career-high seven innings and the Braves slammed three home runs off Mets relievers in a 7-0 romp in New York. Ender Inciarte and Johan Camargo blasted two-run shots and Ryan Flaherty added a solo shot. Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis each had three this and an RBI to help Atlanta take over first place in the NL East.

— The Phillies were 6-0 winners at Miami behind Aaron Nola, who scattered four hits over 7 1/3 innings to move to 4-1. Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a homer off Jose Urena, who fell to 0-5 and is winless in his last nine starts dating to last season.

— The Nationals earned their fourth straight win as Bryce Harper hit a leadoff homer and drove in three in a 9-3 thrashing of the Pirates. Stephen Strasburg fanned 11 and yielded two earned runs in seven innings to even his record at 3-3.

— Wade Miley won his season debut by holding the Reds to a run and only three hits over six innings of the Brewers’ 3-1 victory at Cincinnati. Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo homer for Milwaukee, which leads the NL Central by a half-game over St. Louis.

— Carlos Martinez was the star in the Cardinals’ 3-2 win over the White Sox, smacking his first big league homer and limiting Chicago to a run and five hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Dexter Fowler added a two-run homer against the White Sox, who have dropped four straight and 13 of 17 to fall a season-low 12 games under .500.

— The Giants rolled to a 9-4 romp over the Padres as Nick Hundley homered, doubled and matched a career high with four hits. Brandon Crawford drove in three runs to help San Francisco finish 7-3 on their 10-game homestand.