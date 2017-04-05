Rockies Begin Season 2-0; Game-Saving Catch Gives Cubs Win Over Cardinals

New closer Greg Holland earned his second save in two days, Gerardo Parra hit a three-run double and the Colorado Rockies outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

Holland tossed a perfect ninth for the Rockies, who have opened the season with 8 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen. The former Royals reliever is back on the mound after missing the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery.

Parra and Mark Reynolds, a pair of former Brewers, look comfortable back in Milwaukee. Parra’s bases-loaded double with the game tied at 1 in a four-run third inning put the Rockies ahead for good.

Reynolds, who is playing first base with Ian Desmond sidelined by a broken left hand, added an RBI double in the fifth.

Ryan Braun doubled and homered for the Brewers.

AROUND THE MAJORS – TUESDAY

The tense Midwest competition between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals for dominance in the National League’s Central Division has been dramatized in just two games. The Cubs managed to tie St. Louis 3-3 in the teams’ opener, only to see the Cardinals come back on a game-winning hit by outfielder Randall Grichuk. The tables were turned Tuesday night, when the game-saver to preserve a 2-1 lead for the Cubs was a reach-over-the-fence, game-saving catch by Cubs centerfielder Albert Amora Jr., on a blast off the bat of the Cardinals’ Matt Adams. Jake Arrietta had a stellar outing for the Cubs in their win at St. Louis.

—CC Sabathia was sharp in his first start, Ronald Torreyes and Chase Headley homered and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 for their first victory this season. Starting his 17th major league season and the final year of his Yankees contract, the 36-year-old Sabathia (1-0) limited the team he has faced more than any other to three singles and a pair of walks in five innings

—The Detroit Tigers spoiled the home opener for the Chicago White Sox, winning 6-3 behind the pitching of Justin Verlander and home runs from JaCoby Jones, Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler.

—Newly-acquired catcher Brian McCann hit an opposite field home run to help the Houston Astros to a 2-1 over the Seattle Mariners. Marwin Gonzalez added a solo homer for the Astros to seal the victory.

—The 2016 American League Central Division champion Cleveland Indians edged the Texas Rangers 4-3, partly on the strength of Carlos Santana’s home run. Cody Allen got his second save in as many games for the Indians, who lost last year’s World Series to the Cubs in seven games.

— Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 7-6.

— Gorkys Hernandez drove in four runs and the San Francisco Giants bounced back from blowing a save in their season-opening loss to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4.

— Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.