Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne To Perform At Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is scheduled to perform at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Osbourne is a founding member of Black Sabbath and a multi-platinum selling solo artist. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is frequently referred to as the godfather of heavy metal.

Buffalo Chip Campground says Osbourne will perform Aug. 9.

The annual motorcycle rally draws hundreds of thousands of people to western South Dakota’s Black Hills every year. This year’s rally is Aug. 4-13.