Robert Watt, 96

Robert W. Watt passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital at the age of 96.

He was born to Wallace and Kathryn (Fischer) Watt on June 4, 1922 in Reading, PA. Later on, James Campbell became his stepfather. Bob attended and graduated from Reading, PA High School in 1942.

In January 1943 Robert entered the U.S. Army Air Corp and served until his honorable discharge in February 1946. During that time Bob came to Alliance and was stationed at the Alliance Air Base. It was here that he met Debrah Welton. They were married on November 12, 1944 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Alliance. Debra passed away July 26, 2001.

Bob worked for the C.B. & Q. Railroad at Alliance from March 1946 until September 1948 when he went to work for what became Western Heritage Credit Union. He worked there for 40 years becoming its General Manager before retiring on December 31, 1988. He served for several years on the Nebraska Credit Union League.

Robert served as a member for 74 years and was a past officer of the Alliance American Legion Post No. 7. He was also a member of the Eagles.

As a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church he served in many capacities at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. His church was very important to him.

He is survived by his son, Ralph Watt of Paris, France and special friend, Marilyn Reddish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debrah and his parents.

Memorial services will be Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church with Father Coke McClure officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Matthew’s Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.