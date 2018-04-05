Robert L. “Bob” Bladt, 76, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Chadron

Community Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1941 in Worthington, Minnesota to Fred and Clara (Radke) Bladt.

Bob served 3 years in the U.S. Army and then 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corp. Following

his honorable discharges he also served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard.

On August 30, 1969 he was united in marriage to Irene L. Totten in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

They later moved to Alliance in 1979 when Bob began working for R.E.A. He later retired

from PREMA following 30 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church,

Eagles, V.F.W., American Legion and Elks. He was also active in the Make-A-Wish

Foundation, Eastpoint Horspice and the Veterans Service Board.

He is survived by his wife, Irene, his daughter, Kerri (Randy) Benda and his granddaughter,

Alyshia Benda. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Doug and his brother, Jack.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club with Pastor

Paul Livingston officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial at the Nebraska

Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to be sent in care of the family to

512 Hudson Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301 for later designations.

