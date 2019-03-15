Robert Ivan Miskimen, 93, died at home in Bella Vista, Ark. on March 10, 2019.

He was born Oct. 25, 1925, to Elmo and Lean (Panwitz) Miskimen. He grew up near Alliance, Neb., and graduated Alliance High School in 1943. He attended the Concordia Theological Seminary graduating in 1952. He married Lois Magdalena Hoffmeyer in 1951. He served in the Lutheran Church Missouri synod for 42 years. He married Fae Bateman and traveled to many places. In retirement he published several family mementos and books.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Lois Magdalene (Hoffmeyer); and brothers, infant Carl, Louis (Patty) Miskimen.

Survivors include his spouse, Fae Miskimen of Bella Vista; children, Victoria (Charles) Maaske of Horicon, Wisc., Carolyn (Dennis) Sayles of Oak Harbor, Wash., Elizabeth (Richard) Jackson of Oak Creek, Wisc., Grace Miskimen of Ridgecrest, Calif., Robert (Adonna) Miskimen of Avon, Ind., Christine (Weldon) Kunzemen of Juneau, Wisc., Eunice ( Rev. James) Harris of Apple Valley, Calif., Carl (Jaimie) Miskimen of Lodi, Wisc. and Karen Miskimen of Madison, Wisc.; brothers and sister, Ernest (Rosa) Miskimen of Minatare, Neb., Marie (Harry) Safford of Bayard, Neb., and Harvey (Grace) Miskimen of Jefferson City, Mo.; and 20 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Immanuel EV Lutheran Church in Alliance. Interment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Fort Wayne Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton Street, Ft Wayne, IN 46825, www.ctsfw.edu.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.