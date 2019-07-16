Robert E. Hickman, 80, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Skyview of Bridgeport.

He was born April 13, 1939 in Osceola, IA to Paul and Beulah (Sloan) Hickman. Bob spent his early years in Iowa and Nebraska actually working on Krause ranch during one summer during high school. After school Bob joined the Marine Corps where he served as a crew chief for the “Mavericks” which was part of the Black Knights Flight Squadron. Bob was honorably discharged from the military in 1960.

After the military Bob ended up in Oregon where he spent many years driving semi’s for different company’s as he always enjoyed travel. In 1987 much to the dismay of Cheralee and Forrest, a trip to Disneyland changed to a trip to Nebraska to see where Bob grew up. Bob reconnected with Judy during this time and moved back to Nebraska shortly after this trip. Bob married Judy Krause on December 30, 1989. Bob and Judy ran cattle on Krause Ranch for about 15 years before Judy’s passing and his retirement.

In his golden years Bob enjoyed being as ornery as possible with his grandchildren, watching jeopardy and dreaming of flying.

He is survived by his children, Jim (Cindy) Hickman of Silverton, OR, Forrest Hickman of Alliance, daughters-in-law, Lisa Hickman of Hemingford and Darcy Hickman of Aurora, OR, his step-children, Tina (David) Hartung and Ray (Jenifer) Krause of Alliance and his grandchildren, Jace Hickman, Savanna Hickman, Landon Hickman, Zoya Hickman, Brady Weber, Michael Krause and Jacob Krause. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Vicki) Hickman of Oregon City, OR.

His parents, his wife, Judy, his daughter, Cheralee Hickman, his brother, Gene and his sister, Sandy preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Tim Stadem officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Jane’s closet, the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

