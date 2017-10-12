Robert Clayton Burgess, 92 of Gordon, NE died October 11, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, NE.

He was born January 25, 1925 in Hyannis, NE to Harry and Anna (Becker) Burgess.

Bob attended grade school at the Donley place later graduating fro Ashby High School in 1942.

Bob and his brothers and sisters grew up on the hoe ranch south of Ashby. He ranched for a

number of years with his brothers. Around the age of 12, his Dad had taught the boys how

to be good cowboys roping and riding horses. Bob also had success at calf roping and

was proud of the belt buckles he had won. He loved rodeoing with his brother, Bernard

and good friend, Sid Cotton.

On January 26, 1968 Bob was united in marriage to Huldah Phillips in Rapid City, SD.

They moved to the Anderson place south of Ashby where they lived many years. Later

they purchased the farm south of Gordon and lived there until Huldah passed away in

2012. Bob then moved to Highland Park in Alliance until his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anna, his 3 brothers, Ed, Bernard and Billy,

his 4 sisters, Hazel, Polly, Katie and Frances, his nephew, Bill, his son, Eddy, his

son-in-law, Jeff Hinton, his nieces, Barbara and Debbie and grandson, Sid Phillips.

Survivors include his step-children: Gloria Hinton, Sandy Carr and Marvin Phillips;

His grandchildren: Brett Hinton of Burwell; Bartt and Kathy Hinton of Konawa, OK; Bradd

and Christy Hinton of Seminole, OK; Tena and Doug Burch of Ravenna, NE; Kelly and Mike Max

and Robin and Denny Brockman of Burwell, NE; Kim and Justin Eggers, Tami and

Vaughn Toof and Rona and Eric Armstrong of Alliance; Monty and Sheena DeBoer

of Grand Island, NE, Traci Phillips and Justin Phillips of Gordon, NE; Sami Phillips,

Paxton, NE; his sister-in-law, Ruth Burgess, many great-grandchildren, and numerous

nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with

Greg Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with

Pastor Bob Townsend officiating.

Memorials ay be given to the Tri-State Old Time Cowboys Memorial Museum in Gordon, NE.