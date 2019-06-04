Robert “Bob” Webster, 84

A celebration of life for Robert “Bob” Webster, formerly of Crawford, will be held on June 11 at 2:00 PM at Crawford Cemetery. An open reception will follow at the Eagles Club.

Bob passed away at his home in Hot Springs, S.D. on March 2. He was 84.

Bob was born in Crawford in 1934, the son of Henry and Ida (Diehl) Webster. He attended school in Belmont and Marsland and went to work on area ranches at the age of 15. In 1954, he enlisted in the Army and served 18 months in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

In 1957, he married Viola Leeling, and together they had three children. Bob loved his family, working cattle on a good horse, and helping anyone he thought might need help.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Viola, daughter Jolene (Fred) Hessler, and granddaughter Sydney Hessler, all of Franktown, Colo.; granddaughter Mistie (Jay) Jones of Clearbrook, Minn.; brothers Don Webster of Kimball and Hank Webster of Billings, Mont.; three greatgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Justin and Jesse, grandson Ryan Webster, sisters Ida Belle Webster and Rose Hartmann, brother-in-law Hilmar Hartmann, and sister-in-law Shirley Webster.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary in Hot Springs, Grace of the Pines Hospice in Hot Springs, or the American Cancer Society. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.