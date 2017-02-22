Robert (Bob) Smith, 60, of Chadron died Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Pastor Steve Retzlaff officiating. Burial will be at Merriman Cemetery in Merriman, Nebraska.

Robert Larry Smith (Bob) was born December 26, 1956 to Curtis N. and Goldie G. (Huckins) Smith in Rushville, Nebraska.

Bob joined brothers James (Jim), Richard (Dick), and sister Janice (Sis). The early years of Bob’s life were spent in various homes throughout the Sandhill’s of Sheridan and Cherry County. He began his school years in Hay Springs and then attended Merriman Public school, graduating from Gordon High School in 1975. As he grew up he continued to gather friends. His mother taught him about the love of the Lord early in his life. From early in his life he developed a devotion to cars. He was the proud owner of a ’55, ’56, and ’57 Chevy. From his teen years on he worked on restoring engines and completed the restoration of several cars for himself and his brothers. He attended Sidney Tech School where we acquired training in carpentry.

All of his life he loved hunting, fishing, and anything to with automobiles. Bob married Katherine (Kay) Kadolph in Rushville on July 18, 1981. To their union were born Amy L Smith and Neil A. Smith. He loved his family and was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and friend.

Bob used his extensive automotive knowledge as he worked for several mechanic shops and automotive businesses. From age 20 until the time of his passing he worked for Wahlstrom Ford as “Parts Bob.”

He is survived by his wife Katherine (Kay) of Chadron, Daughter Amy and Son Neil; Brothers Jim (Coffey) of Bridgeport, Dick of Merriman; Sister Jan Bruhn and her son Clint and Sonja of Chadron; Uncle Robert (Beverly) Huckins of Pierre, SD; Aunt Violet (Vi) Coon of Gordon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.