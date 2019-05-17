Robert “Bob” Luchsinger, 87

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Luchsinger of Chadron, NE will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Church in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel. Please join us in the celebration of Robert Luchsinger’s life.

Robert Lee Luchsinger, known to many as Bob, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Bob is survived by his daughter: Roseann Boylan wife of Stuart Boylan, three grandchildren: Amanda Baker, Robert (RJ) and wife Cady Boylan, and James Boylan. Also, by four great grandchildren- Blake, Christopher, Max, and a baby girl arriving in September.

Bob was born in Minden, Iowa on July 21, 1931 to parents Jake and Lillian Luchsinger. Bob was born the last of four kids; brother Stanley, and sisters, Lois and Jean. Until 1940, Bob lived in Nenzel, NE at which he moved to Chadron where he played football and attended the prep school. After graduating in 1950, Bob started working for the Sioux Oil Company.

August 31, 1952 Bob married his wife Margorie Rose and the couple began a lifelong journey. In 1958, they celebrated the birth of their only daughter, Roseann, and in 1959, Bob began his career working for the State of Nebraska from which he retired from. October of 1960, the couple purchase their first home where Bob resided until his passing.

For entertainment Bob and Marge enjoyed square dancing. They would travel county to county to dance and often bring home awards and ribbons. Bob also loved playing cards. Mondays and Wednesdays, he would travel into town to play at the Senior Center. Bob was also a member of the Congregational Church and would attend regularly. Other passions included: His shelty dogs, his barn cats, tractors, and working out on his place.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife Margie.

A memorial has been established for the First Congregational Church in Chadron. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

