Robert “Bob” Knag, 92

Robert “Bob” Knag was born in Alliance, Nebraska on November 19, 1924 to parents Emil and Ellen (Bichel) Knag. He grew up 23 miles northeast of Alliance on a farm where, alongside his father, he learned how to cultivate the land.

Shortly after graduating from Alliance High School, Bob joined the Merchant Marines during WWII. Upon his return, he met and married Margaret “Marge” Arkfeld, his wife of 63 years, They built a home and took over the family farm, later expanding into the ranching business, raising Polled Herefords and range cattle.

Bob and Marge had three children, Kathleen Keeley, of Alexandria, LA, Karen Russell (husband Eric) of Columbia, SC, and Diana (husband Fred Weiner) of Omaha, NE.

The couple retired from farm/ranch living and in 1976, built a new home in Alliance. Bob then obtained his real estate license and became active in several social groups, including the local order of Elks.

Bob always enjoyed a good puzzle, whether it was jigsaw, crossword, or sudoku, as well as a good round of golf and a fine single malt scotch. The melodies of the big bands were often heard around his home and dancing was always one of his pleasures. He was an avid fan of the University of Nebraska and his greatest enjoyments came from watching and cheering on the NU football, volleyball, basketball and baseball teams. Win or lose, he was always a fan.

Bob passed away on August 23, 2017, still looking forward to the beginning of another football season. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Betty Kiester and Claudia Bestol. He is survived by his three daughters.

Memorial services will be Saturday, August 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Father Tim Stoner officiating. A private family interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton MA 01061-0515.

