Robert “Bo” Zumbahlen, 77

Robert (Bo) Joseph Zumbahlen, 77 of Alliance, NE passed away at Box Butte General

Hospital after a long battle with illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife and beautiful

daughters.

He was born at his grandparent’s home in Odell, NE on July 27th, 1941 to Joseph and

Josephine (McGinley) Zumbahlen.

Bo was united in marriage to Deborah Phillips on June 22, 1968 at St. Cecelia’s Cathedral

in Omaha, Nebraska.

He grew up in rural Odell, Nebraska and graduated from Odell High School in 1959. After

graduation he was employed at Storecraft Manufacturing in Beatrice, Nebraska.

In 1960, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he learned

his love of land surveying. After being honorably discharged, Bo returned to Omaha, NE to

begin his life long career as a land surveyor working for L. Robert Kimball, Elliot and Black

Surveying, and Hoskins Western Sonderegger Inc.

Bo and his family moved to Alliance, NE in 1976. He started his own professional surveying

business in 1982. He surveyed land all over Western Nebraska, Eastern Wyoming, Southwest

South Dakota and North Eastern Colorado.

Bo was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, Nebraska where he served on

the parish council, was a lector, Eucharist minister, outreach minister, a member of the

Knights of Columbus and served on the St. Agnes Academy School Board.

Bo enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves Baseball, Nebraska Cornhusker Football, and traveling all

over the country to watch his children and especially his grandchildren play sports.

Bo is survived by his wife of 50 years Debbie, his 5 daughters Michelle Zumbahlen of Alliance,

NE; Diane (Brett) Cottrell of Castle Pines, CO, Laurie (Stuart) Vitosh of Odell, NE, Stephanie

Shannon of Alliance, NE, Becky (Keith) Craig of Diller, NE, his eleven grandchildren, Jared,

Nicole and Emily Cottrell; Josie, Paige, Mackenzie and TJ Vitosh; Bailey and Kaitlyn Shannon;

Delayna and Asa Butch Craig. His two brothers and one sister; Tom (Pat) Zumbahlen of

Fayetteville, NC; David (Marjean) Zumbahlen of Centralia, KS; and Carol and David Remmers

of DeWitt, NE; as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Krick.

A Celebration of Life and Rosary will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, NE

Friday, January 18th at 7pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church

in Alliance, NE, Saturday January 19th at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tim Stoner will be officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Odell, NE.

Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Academy to be used for extra-curricular programs.