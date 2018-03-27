Rob Richardson, 77, passed away Thursday, March 29 at his home in Alliance.

He was born Robin Norman Richardson on December 29, 1940 in Englewood, CO

to Harold “Doc” and Elizabeth (Shepherd) Richardson. While he lived in Colorado,

Rob worked in construction operating Richardson Excavating with his father.

He moved to Alliance in 1998.

He is survived by his children, Robin Scott (Teri) Salter of California, Marchon

(Mark) Schuler of Colorado Springs, CO, Lance Richardson of New Jersey,

Desiree (Jesse) Michel of Aurora, CO and Sara (Jason) Meier of Alliance and

his grandchildren, Brianna, Clayton, Gabe, Kayla, Joshua, Katen, Trevor,

Rhett, Shaydon and Izaak and his great-grandchildren, Kiara and Benjamin.

He is also survived by his good friend, Michael Sorensen of Alliance,

his nephew, Zach (Rua) Richardson Portland Or, and his niece, Shellie

Donofrio of CA.

Rob worked in a variety of jobs in Alliance including K.L. Woods, driving truck

during beet harvest and working on cars. He was an avid outdoorsman loving

to hunt with his grandsons and friends. In his younger years he raced cars and

has been a fan of Top Fuel, Funny Cars and stock car racing. Known as Papa,

he loved to watch his grandson’s race dirt bikes and would cheer loud for them

all. All who knew him would have some special story to tell you about Papa.

Memorial services will be Thursday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould

Chapel with Reverend Don Mink officiating.

Memorials may be given in care of the family for a later designation.