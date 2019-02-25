Roadrunners clip Eagles in tripleheader Sunday

Chadron State College softball lost three closely contested games in Denver on Sunday as the team crammed in a tripleheader to conclude its four-game “home” series with MSU Denver. The Eagles lost 3-0 in game one, saw a 6-5 lead evaporate in the seventh inning of a 7-6 loss in game two, and suffered a 4-1 defeat in game three.

Senior Dallas Magnusson pitched a complete game to begin the day, striking out four and allowing only three runs, however the Eagles went scoreless.

MSU Denver used a pair of doubles in the top of the fifth to get on the board with one out and sacrifice another runner home. It used another double, the team’s sixth of the day, to add an insurance run in the seventh.

In the second game, Chadron State turned the tables and got two runs in its first at-bat to lead from the onset. Baily Marvel walked in the leadoff spot, before stealing second, and Haleigh Hoefs doubled to bring her in. A sac fly by Kayla Michel followed, and the Eagles led 2-0.

MSU Denver tied things up in the fourth on a two-run homer by Laney Sheppard. However the Eagles poured on four more runs in the bottom of the inning, appearing to seize control of the game. Ellie Owens and Leilani Niccum both had base hits in the inning, and Kendyl Moody’s two-run home run made it 6-2 in CSC’s favor.

The Roadrunners’ rally began in the sixth. Utility pitcher Darby McGhee, in the lineup at shortstop, belted a three-run double to nearly close the gap. In the seventh, Sheppard homered for the second time in the game off of Magnusson, who was pitching in relief, and the Eagles were unable to answer with a run of their own in their final trip to the plate.

The third game of the day was effectively in the Roadrunners’ initial six at-bats, which included a double, and RBI single and two more doubles as MSU Denver took a 3-0 lead before Magnusson once again entered for her third appearance of the day.

Magnusson was in control for much of the remaining six and two-thirds innings, striking out four of the 23 batters she faced and allowing only four base hits. However, CSC’s offense generated just one run.

The bottom of the fifth showed promise for the Eagles batters when Marvel, Alyssa Geist , and Hoefs each hit safely, in order to lead off the inning. The next three batters in the order went down, though, and Chadron State had the final score of the day to match the Roadrunners’ score in the top of the inning and avoid the shutout.

Marvel, who had the game’s only remaining hit in the bottom of the seventh, went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the final contest of the day. She finished Sunday 5-for-9 for a team-high .556 batting average.

Chadron State is now 3-11, and 0-4 in its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut. MSU Denver improved to an even 8-8 overall, and is 4-0 in conference play.

The Eagles travel back to Colorado to play another league series at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, next weekend.