Road weary Eagles swept at Adams State; volleyball home opener finally arrives next Friday

Adams State’s Shannon Mulkey had a match high 17 kills and four blocks while hitting .727 as the Grizzlies hit .288 as a team on the way to defeat Chadron State 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 on Saturday night.

Other than Mulkey, Hannah Goddard had 13 kills, Rachel Ringler recorded 39 assists and Marin Smith and Mackenzie Swanson each had 12 digs.

Chadron State falls to 2-8 and 0-2 in the RMAC.

The Grizzlies hit for .333 in the first set and .379 in the third set but the Eagles tied the score five times and had a match high 12 kills in the second set.

Four different players had five or more kills for the Eagles. Brooke Gardner led the team with eight and hit .300, Aracely Hernandez had seven kills and Chandler Hageman and Shelby Schouten each had six and five respectively.

Also for CSC, Madison Webb recorded 30 assists in the loss and Ashton Burditt had 20 digs and Karli Noble had 10.

Chadron opens their home slate this Friday, as they host the Regis Rangers at 6 p.m., in the Chicoine Center.