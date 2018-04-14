Road Closure Updates From NSP

A release from District Operations Manager Roger Klasna with the Nebraska State Patrol reiterates that your best resource for road closures is 511 Nebraska. Turn on the “Road Reports” layer to check for closures and conditions.

Interstate 80 remains closed in District 6 with snow covered conditions and wind gusting over 50 mph. When the wind subsides, NDOT will treat the highway however numerous stranded vehicles need to be removed before reopening. There is currently no projected time frame for reopening.